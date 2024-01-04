Expand / Collapse search
NASA headquarters releases its best photos from 2023: See the stunning pictures

NASA released 100 images to commemorate 2023 — here are a few standouts

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
In this New Year of 2024, many memorable images from the year of 2023 are worth enjoying and reflecting on as a way to remember and celebrate outstanding accomplishments and discoveries.

The year 2023 was a big one for NASA, including the celebration of 25 years of the International Space Station, the Artemis II launch, asteroid samples being brought to Earth and more. 

As technology advances each year, NASA has released its most memorable images from the past year of all things air and space.

Below are a few of the moments along with the fascinating details behind them.

  • The Soyuz rocket
    Image 1 of 10

    The Soyuz rocket is launched with Expedition 70 NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.  (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

  • NASA astronauts with kids
    Image 2 of 10

    NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and Robert Hines participate in STEM demonstrations with local students at the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Library, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington. Lindgren, Watkins and Hines spent 170 days in space as part of Expeditions 67 and 68 aboard the International Space Station. (NASA/Keegan Barber)

  • sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx
    Image 3 of 10

    The sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is seen shortly after touching down in the desert, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range. The sample was collected from the asteroid Bennu in October 2020 by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.  (NASA/Keegan Barber)

  • Image 4 of 10

    Support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina on board in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Mann, Cassada, Wakata and Kikina returned after 157 days in space as part of Expedition 68 aboard the International Space Station.  (NASA/Keegan Barber)

  • Members of the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Flight Operations team
    Image 5 of 10

    Members of the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Flight Operations team are seen operating a helicopter as the sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is en route to the cleanroom, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, shortly after the capsule landed at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range. The sample was collected from the asteroid Bennu in October 2020 by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.  (NASA/Keegan Barber)

  • prepare for the landing of Expedition 69
    Image 6 of 10

    The Russian Search and Recovery Forces All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) team have lunch and prepare for the landing of Expedition 69 NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. The trio are returning to Earth after logging 371 days in space as members of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. For Rubio, his mission is the longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut in history.  (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket
    Image 7 of 10

    A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Psyche mission, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Psyche spacecraft will travel to a metal-rich asteroid by the same name orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter to study it’s composition. The spacecraft also carries the agency's Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, which will test laser communications beyond the moon.  (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

  • A letter from a student
    Image 8 of 10

    A letter from a student is seen during a meeting with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, prior to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. The NASA and Department of Education MOU is focused on strengthening the collaboration between the two agencies, including efforts that advance STEM education across the nation.  (NASA/Keegan Barber)

  • The Soyuz rocket
    Image 9 of 10

    The Soyuz rocket is seen after being rolled out by train to the launch pad at Site 31, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Expedition 70 NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub were scheduled to launch aboard their Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Sept. 15.  (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

  • NASA’s Artemis II flight test crew
    Image 10 of 10

    From left to right, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, plus NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch participate in a media gather, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, outside the Canadian Embassy in Washington. Wiseman, Glover, Koch and Hansen, who will fly around the Moon on NASA’s Artemis II flight test, visited Washington to discuss the upcoming mission with members of Congress and others.  (NASA/Keegan Barber)

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 