National Mustard Museum returns Russian mustards to display after removing them due to Russian-Ukrainian war

Mustard should bring people together, not drive them apart.

The National Mustard Museum recently went viral when visitors noticed a sign near one of the displays explaining the Russian mustards had been removed in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. After the initial response, however, the museum has decided to return the innocent mustards back to the display.

Barry Levenson, founder and curator at the National Mustard Museum in Wisconsin, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the mustards had been returned to the public display.

"We have the world's largest collection of mustards (more than 6,400) and mustard memorabilia," Levenson said. "The mustards in the museum represent all 50 states and more than 80 countries. The few Russian mustards in the collection are, for the most part, very old and are not even being made these days (I began collecting mustards in 1986). They are, like all mustards, a part of mustard history."

The museum is a non-profit organization and does not sell Russian mustards. There is an independent gift shop for the museum, but it also does not sell Russian mustards.

The museum made headlines when a visitor noticed that a sign had been placed near a mustard display that read, "The Russian mustards have been temporarily removed. They will return once the invasion of Ukraine is over and Russia recognizes and respects the sovereign nation of Ukraine."

Levenson confirmed that the sign has been replaced with a new one that reads, "We know that the makers of the Russian mustards are not responsible for the war in Ukraine. That is why these Russian mustards are still on display. We ask you to consider a donation to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a non-governmental organization that provides much needed humanitarian support to the refugees who are fleeing Ukraine."

He recommended that people interested in helping the Ukrainian people visit the website Rescue.org.