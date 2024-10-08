Expand / Collapse search
Museum worker mistakes artwork for trash, plus 5 food and drink essentials to prepare for Hurricane Milton

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Beer can art thrown in garbage at museum

A piece of artwork was mistaken for trash and thrown away at a museum.  (LAM Museum)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

- A museum worker mistakenly tossed "priceless" artwork thinking it was trash.

- A new travel trend is prompting airline passengers to do skincare routines mid-flight.

- Stay stocked up on these food and drink essentials before Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida.

Triple split image of canned food on one side, bottles of water in the middle, and peanut butter on the other side.

Canned foods, bottled water and peanut butter are some items a person should keep on hand in case of a hurricane.  (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; iStock)

HOPPY ACCIDENT – A museum is shaking off a simple mistake after an employee accidentally threw away a piece of art thinking it was trash. The artwork was created by Alexandre Lavet. Continue reading…

TAKING FLIGHT – People are using face masks and red light therapy as part of an in-flight trend that has passengers trying to hydrate their skin while in the air. Continue reading…

HUNKERING DOWN – Here are five food and drink essentials that Florida residents should have at their homes as Hurricane Milton looms. Continue reading…

'BIG DEAL DAYS' – Get your Christmas gifts out of the way early and consider taking advantage of sales during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman together

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

