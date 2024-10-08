Museum worker mistakes artwork for trash, plus 5 food and drink essentials to prepare for Hurricane Milton

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
- A museum worker mistakenly tossed "priceless" artwork thinking it was trash.
- A new travel trend is prompting airline passengers to do skincare routines mid-flight.
- Stay stocked up on these food and drink essentials before Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida.
HOPPY ACCIDENT – A museum is shaking off a simple mistake after an employee accidentally threw away a piece of art thinking it was trash. The artwork was created by Alexandre Lavet. Continue reading…
TAKING FLIGHT – People are using face masks and red light therapy as part of an in-flight trend that has passengers trying to hydrate their skin while in the air. Continue reading…
HUNKERING DOWN – Here are five food and drink essentials that Florida residents should have at their homes as Hurricane Milton looms. Continue reading…
'BIG DEAL DAYS' – Get your Christmas gifts out of the way early and consider taking advantage of sales during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion