Holiday gift ideas on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Find discounts on tablets, headphones, desks, toys and much more

Find great deals on all your holiday gifts.  (iStock )

If you’re like most shoppers, you’ve promised you would get your Christmas and holiday shopping done early, only to have December roll around without a single gift bought. Well, this year, keep your promise and get your holiday gifts out of the way as early as possible.

This list features major tech, home deals, kids' toys and a variety of other sales happening during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Grab gifts for everyone in your life and pay less for popular products.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Days deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Technology

Amazon Echo buds: on sale for $24.99

Original price: $49.99

Pay less for quality earbuds. 

Pay less for quality earbuds.  (Amazon )

Amazon Echo buds are reliable, affordable earbuds that deliver quality sound, no matter what you’re listening to. You can easily connect two devices at once and switch between devices as needed. Plus, you get Alexa built in, wherever you go.

Samsung 34-inch gaming monitor: on sale for $294.49

Original price: $549.99

Create a more realistic gaming experience. 

Create a more realistic gaming experience.  (Amazon )

A Samsung gaming monitor provides 34-inches of bright, colorful display that makes you feel like you’re truly a part of the game. You can currently get over $200 off the monitor through Prime Big Deal Days.

Hisense 58-inch TV: on sale for $339.99

Original price: $549.99

Enjoy a brand new 4K TV. 

Enjoy a brand new 4K TV.  (Amazon)

For a realistic viewing experience, a Hisense 58-inch TV is the ideal choice. It has Fire TV built in, making it easy to watch all your favorite shows.

Google Pixel tablet: on sale for $299

Original price: $399

Bring your online life with you no matter where you go. 

Bring your online life with you no matter where you go.  (Amazon )

A Google Pixel tablet features Google AI and an 11-inch screen with adaptive brightness when you’re watching TV, editing photos or drawing.

BISSELL cordless vacuum: on sale for $119.99

Original price: $199

Vacuum your home without getting tangled up in a cord. 

Vacuum your home without getting tangled up in a cord.  (Amazon )

There’s no need to lug around a huge, chunky vacuum anymore. The Bissell cordless vacuum is a lightweight, cordless vacuum that transforms into a handheld vacuum for quick vacuuming needs. The vacuum’s battery runs for 35 minutes with a full charge and is fast and easy to charge when you’re done.

Standing desk: on sale for $94.99

Original price: $159.99

Work more efficiently at a standing desk. 

Work more efficiently at a standing desk.  (Amazon)

Sitting all day for eight hours while you work isn’t great for your joints or muscles. A standing desk helps you get work done while giving you the ability to stand up and stretch your legs. This standing desk has a beautiful wood top and storage built in.

Metal bed frame with vintage headboard: on sale for $120

Original price: $164.99

An ornate metal bed frame is classy for any bedroom. 

An ornate metal bed frame is classy for any bedroom.  (Amazon )

An Allewie metal bed frame is a simple, but beautiful addition to any bedroom. It gives off Victorian vibes and has enough room underneath for storage. The frame is easy to put together and long-lasting.

4-tier bookcase: on sale for $34.09

Original price: $89.99

Create a display space with a simple bookshelf. 

Create a display space with a simple bookshelf.  (Amazon )

Add a space for all your books or knickknacks with a simple four-tier bookcase. Made from wood, the bookcase comes in black and has a few different wood stains.

Levi's sherpa-lined trucker jacket: on sale for $62.61

Original price: $108

Stay warm while looking cool with a lined trucker jacket. 

Stay warm while looking cool with a lined trucker jacket.  (Amazon )

Stay warm but look cool with a Sherpa-lined trucker jacket. It’s a black denim jacket with a soft sherpa lining, ideal for cold fall days.

Teddy bear oversized jacket: on sale for $25.90

Original price: $61.90

This stylish jacket is super soft and comfortable. 

This stylish jacket is super soft and comfortable.  (Amazon )

A teddy bear oversized jacket is one of the comfiest jackets you’ll find. It’s made from a soft and fluffy fleece sherpa fabric that’s warm enough to keep you comfortable even during freezing-winter weather.

Calvin Klein down jacket: on sale for $63.40

Original price: $79.99

This high-end brand jacket comes in a variety of fun colors. 

This high-end brand jacket comes in a variety of fun colors.  (Amazon )

A Calvin Klein down jacket is a simple, but stylish winter jacket with a soft, sherpa lining. You can choose from blue, black, green, red and a small assortment of other colors.

Fall shirt jacket: on sale for $26.30

Original price: $34.88

Stay comfortable with an oversized plaid jacket. 

Stay comfortable with an oversized plaid jacket.  (Amazon )

A fall shirt jacket is a fashionable addition to any outfit. You can select from a dozen or so different colors and get a jacket that’s warm, soft and oversized for added comfort.

Echo Pop kids' Disney princess: on sale for $32.99

Original price: $79.98

Help your kids stream music, audiobooks and podcasts from their own Echo. 

Help your kids stream music, audiobooks and podcasts from their own Echo.  (Amazon )

Surprise your kids this Christmas with an Echo Pop and Echo Glow combo. The Echo Pop comes in a Disney princess or Marvel design. You can stream kid-friendly music from apps like Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify. You can easily enable parental controls so you can ensure your child isn’t listening to anything inappropriate.

Consider a subscription to Audible for your entire family, starting at just $7.95 per month. 

Barbie convertible pop-up tent: on sale for $12.99

Original price: $29.99

Gift a Barbie convertible for the holidays. 

Gift a Barbie convertible for the holidays.  (Amazon )

Are there any Barbie lovers in your family? The perfect unique Barbie gift is the convertible pop-up tent shaped like Barbie’s famous convertible. It pops open immediately and easily folds back up when your little one is done playing.

Foldable electric scooter: on sale for $196.17

Original price: $249.99

An electric scooter will provide hours of fun. 

An electric scooter will provide hours of fun.  (Amazon )

Older kids will love this foldable electric scooter. They can ride it to school, work or just around the neighborhood. It reaches speeds up to 12 mph and has LED headlights and brake lights, so it’s safe to ride when it starts getting dark.

Kids' bow and arrow set: on sale for $21.99

Original price: $32.99

Give your kids a new hobby. 

Give your kids a new hobby.  (Amazon)

A kids' bow and arrow set is a safe way to have your kids practice archery. It has arrows with plastic tips that stick to the included target. There’s also an arrow case, so your child can carry their arrows around the house or outside in the yard.

TheraGun deep tissue massage gun: on sale for $209

Original price: $299.99

A massage is the perfect relaxing Christmas gift. 

A massage is the perfect relaxing Christmas gift.  (Amazon )

Everyone in your life could use some relaxation, and a TheraGun deep tissue massage gun is just the tool to help. It’s easy to use on your own with four attachments each designed for different parts of the body.

Sleep eye mask: on sale for $16.99

Original price: $28.99

Get the sleep you need with the help of an eye mask. 

Get the sleep you need with the help of an eye mask.  (Amazon )

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t easy, so gift a sleep eye mask for the holidays. This eye mask is made with memory foam to keep pressure off your eyes, but it also provides complete darkness for better sleep.

Heated eye mask and facial massager: on sale for $159

Original price: $199

Relieve your eye and head tension with a massaging mask. 

Relieve your eye and head tension with a massaging mask.  (Amazon)

Eye strain or tension can cause frequent headaches. A heated eye mask and facial massager can help alleviate this tension, saving you from uncomfortable aches and pains. The mask has built-in Bluetooth, so you can listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks while you relax.

All-in-one beard style kit: on sale for $56.93

Original price: $69.94

A beard car set can help you keep your beard the length you want it. 

A beard car set can help you keep your beard the length you want it.  (Amazon)

The man in your life could likely use an upgrade to his beard care kit. The Braun all-in-one beard kit does it all: trims, details, helps with body grooming and gives you the tools to trim your ear and nose hairs. 

Deals