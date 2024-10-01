Holiday gift ideas on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

If you’re like most shoppers, you’ve promised you would get your Christmas and holiday shopping done early, only to have December roll around without a single gift bought. Well, this year, keep your promise and get your holiday gifts out of the way as early as possible.

This list features major tech, home deals, kids' toys and a variety of other sales happening during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Grab gifts for everyone in your life and pay less for popular products.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Days deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Technology

Home

Apparel

Kids' toys & games

Personal care

Original price: $49.99

Amazon Echo buds are reliable, affordable earbuds that deliver quality sound, no matter what you’re listening to. You can easily connect two devices at once and switch between devices as needed. Plus, you get Alexa built in, wherever you go.

Original price: $549.99

A Samsung gaming monitor provides 34-inches of bright, colorful display that makes you feel like you’re truly a part of the game. You can currently get over $200 off the monitor through Prime Big Deal Days.

Original price: $549.99

For a realistic viewing experience, a Hisense 58-inch TV is the ideal choice. It has Fire TV built in, making it easy to watch all your favorite shows.

Original price: $399

A Google Pixel tablet features Google AI and an 11-inch screen with adaptive brightness when you’re watching TV, editing photos or drawing.

Original price: $199

There’s no need to lug around a huge, chunky vacuum anymore. The Bissell cordless vacuum is a lightweight, cordless vacuum that transforms into a handheld vacuum for quick vacuuming needs. The vacuum’s battery runs for 35 minutes with a full charge and is fast and easy to charge when you’re done.

Original price: $159.99

Sitting all day for eight hours while you work isn’t great for your joints or muscles. A standing desk helps you get work done while giving you the ability to stand up and stretch your legs. This standing desk has a beautiful wood top and storage built in.

Original price: $164.99

An Allewie metal bed frame is a simple, but beautiful addition to any bedroom. It gives off Victorian vibes and has enough room underneath for storage. The frame is easy to put together and long-lasting.

Original price: $89.99

Add a space for all your books or knickknacks with a simple four-tier bookcase. Made from wood, the bookcase comes in black and has a few different wood stains.

Original price: $108

Stay warm but look cool with a Sherpa-lined trucker jacket. It’s a black denim jacket with a soft sherpa lining, ideal for cold fall days.

Original price: $61.90

A teddy bear oversized jacket is one of the comfiest jackets you’ll find. It’s made from a soft and fluffy fleece sherpa fabric that’s warm enough to keep you comfortable even during freezing-winter weather.

Original price: $79.99

A Calvin Klein down jacket is a simple, but stylish winter jacket with a soft, sherpa lining. You can choose from blue, black, green, red and a small assortment of other colors.

Original price: $34.88

A fall shirt jacket is a fashionable addition to any outfit. You can select from a dozen or so different colors and get a jacket that’s warm, soft and oversized for added comfort.

Original price: $79.98

Surprise your kids this Christmas with an Echo Pop and Echo Glow combo. The Echo Pop comes in a Disney princess or Marvel design. You can stream kid-friendly music from apps like Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify. You can easily enable parental controls so you can ensure your child isn’t listening to anything inappropriate.

Original price: $29.99

Are there any Barbie lovers in your family? The perfect unique Barbie gift is the convertible pop-up tent shaped like Barbie’s famous convertible. It pops open immediately and easily folds back up when your little one is done playing.

Original price: $249.99

Older kids will love this foldable electric scooter. They can ride it to school, work or just around the neighborhood. It reaches speeds up to 12 mph and has LED headlights and brake lights, so it’s safe to ride when it starts getting dark.

Original price: $32.99

A kids' bow and arrow set is a safe way to have your kids practice archery. It has arrows with plastic tips that stick to the included target. There’s also an arrow case, so your child can carry their arrows around the house or outside in the yard.

Original price: $299.99

Everyone in your life could use some relaxation, and a TheraGun deep tissue massage gun is just the tool to help. It’s easy to use on your own with four attachments each designed for different parts of the body.

Original price: $28.99

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t easy, so gift a sleep eye mask for the holidays. This eye mask is made with memory foam to keep pressure off your eyes, but it also provides complete darkness for better sleep.

Original price: $199

Eye strain or tension can cause frequent headaches. A heated eye mask and facial massager can help alleviate this tension, saving you from uncomfortable aches and pains. The mask has built-in Bluetooth, so you can listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks while you relax.

Original price: $69.94

The man in your life could likely use an upgrade to his beard care kit. The Braun all-in-one beard kit does it all: trims, details, helps with body grooming and gives you the tools to trim your ear and nose hairs.