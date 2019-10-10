Wedding videographer edits 'Muppets' into unsuspecting couple's video, goes viral on Twitter 25 years later

Wait a minute – they didn’t RSVP.

Twenty-five years ago, a New Jersey couple was in for a surprise when they watched their wedding video on their first anniversary and discovered the videographer had taken some liberties with the edits – by adding an entire scene from “The Muppets” while the bride is walking down the aisle.

The silly splice was fodder for family jokes, until the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary when their daughter, who goes by Twitter handle Maul-ly, discovered the wedding video and watched it.

Soon after, the woman uploaded a clip of her watching – and cracking up – at the video, along with an incredulous caption.

“My parents' wedding videographer intercut a clip from kermit and miss piggy's wedding into their service?? without asking???” she wrote.

The video, which reportedly took place at Holly Hedge Estate in New Hope, Penn., and was credited to Garden State video, has been viewed over 5 million times.

Twitter users largely had a field day with the funny footage, with most claiming they wish their own wedding video was as original.

Those on Twitter weren’t the only one who loved the wedding video – Molly’s dad, the groom from the video, tweeted out that he and his wife were stunned at first, but they love “The Muppets” and were excited by the addition.

