Bride, groom praised for wedding invitations with extreme RSVP penalty

A couple laid down the law when it came to guests sending an RSVP to their upcoming wedding — and those on Reddit are celebrating the move.

According to the post, the couple — who was not identified — sent out invitations requesting guests RSVP by Sept. 10, 2019. However, under the traditional “declines with regret” and “accepts with pleasure” options is a warning: “If you do not RSVP by September 10th please bring a chair and a sandwich.”

An anonymous Reddit user posted a picture of the unique invitations on the “funny” subreddit along with the simple headline: “A wedding invitation, A chair and a sandwich.”

The cutthroat approach has been met with praise on the forum, with many sharing their own RSVP nightmares while planning a wedding.

“Good for them. That’s why you RSVP,” someone commented.

“I like this couple,” another wrote.

“That's actually awesome,” one commented.

“Had an estranged uncle call me the day before my wedding to tell me him and his family of eight will be there. I told him no and haven’t heard from him since. I don’t understand people who don’t RSVP,” one person shared.

“We chased families for their RSVP," another wrote. "My husband’s family was great. Mine sucked. It ended up working out and we got everyone but COME ON, send the g--damn thing back it takes two freaking seconds."

Others joked that they would probably prefer to not RSVP.

“Man, I would almost be tempted to tell people to come with a chair and sandwich regardless," one person wrote. "Would be much easier on the marrying couple."

“That sounds great," another quipped. "I think I'd wait until September 10th just to bring a chair and a sandwich. Nice La-Z-Boy and a meatball sub while everyone else is sitting in folding chairs eating dry chicken."

Hopefully, all guests have responded, as the RSVP window ended last week.