Bride upset after bridesmaid 'hijacks' wedding photographer, takes 43 pictures with own family

A nervous newlywed recently took to Mumsnet to ask users whether she had the right to be “very” upset after receiving her official wedding photos — only to find that 43 of the pictures inexplicably featured just one of her bridesmaids along with pictures of the woman’s family.

On Oct. 3, user Popsicle434544 took to the online community forum to air her woes and voice her grievances with the upsetting surprise.

“Got married a couple of months ago, smallish affair on a small budget,” the bride began. Explaining that her photographer is new to the business but takes “great” photos, the author said that she and her partner paid for a small package to receive 300 photos and an album.

The author explained that she and her spouse were excited to finally receive the images on Wednesday, and “sat happily on the sofa” as they reviewed them, joyfully reliving the big day – until they realized something was amiss.

“We scrolled onto one with one of my bridesmaids with her family, then another one, then another and another and on it goes, 43 pictures of her and her family,” Popsicle434544 said.

Adding insult to injury, the author dished that the photos were taken at a location “that’s quite a distance from reception,” so she now suspected the bridesmaid and her folks went off “purposely to do [the photos] in private.”

“Am I being unreasonable to be very [upset]?” Popsicle434544 wondered in a post that has since racked up over 330 comments. The bride added that the offending bridesmaid had since reached out to her and asked to see the pictures from the wedding day.

Most Mumsnet commenters empathized with the brides’ frustrations, urging her to demand answers, and possibly a discount on the photo package, from the photographer.

“That's very cheeky. I would be livid,” one Popsicle434544 supporter cried.

“Ouch. I’d be asking for a discount… One or two of her family fair enough, but 43?!” another agreed.

“Tell her you’ll put her photos onto a USB when she pays you 15 percent of the photography cost,” one suggested.

"So the [bridesmaid] hijacked your photographer for 43 pics worth of time? Offer three-fourths of [the photographer's] fee then," another advised. "Tell her to chase the [bridesmaid] for the other quarter."

“Oooh you could have so much fun [with] this," yet another jokester suggested. "Transfer all the pics onto another memory stick minus her 43. Go through them and play dumb! Watch her squirm.”

Some users, however, were more skeptical, asking if the bridesmaid and the photographer had perhaps arranged for a private photo session separately, or wondering how the bride could have missed the family hogging the camera in the first place.

“To be honest though you can take a lot of pics quite quickly and it's nice for people to get a family shot done. A few families who came to our wedding did and it took literally seconds,” one critic said.

“You didn't notice that a bridesmaid, her family, and your photographer were MIA for such an extended period of time?” another offered.

“You didn't find the photographer through your bridesmaid, did you?” another pressed.

All wedding day-drama aside, Popsicle434544 was fortunate to fare better than the Colorado couple who offered a $1,000 reward over the summer after their friend and wedding photographer lost all of the SD cards containing the images from their special day.