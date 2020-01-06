Expand / Collapse search
Mom says theaters shouldn't allow certain hairstyles after tall woman with a bun blocked her view

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
Short people often face big problems.

Nothing will ruin a good time at the movie theater than being able to see the screen. One short mom has had enough and thinks theaters need to take action.

Ellis Hensby says that she was unable to see the screen because of the hairstyle of the woman in front of her.

Ellis Hensby says that she was unable to see the screen because of the hairstyle of the woman in front of her. (Kennedy News)

Ellis Hensby, from England, took her children to see “Frozen 2” at a Vue Cinemas in Sheffield. Unfortunately for the self-described “small person,” she got stuck sitting behind a woman who had her hair done up in a bun.

In a picture Hensby shared to Facebook, the woman’s hair is clearly blocking Hensby’s view of the screen.

The photo was captioned, “Had the pleasure of viewing this lady’s head and hair yesterday whilst my kids watched 'Frozen 2!' Surely there’s got to be a policy on how people should wear their hair when they come to the pictures? And you need more height between your seats!! A small person with a giant with a double head in front of them have absolutely no chance of seeing anything in your cinemas.”

Hensby wrote on Facebook, "Had the pleasure of viewing this lady’s head and hair yesterday whilst my kids watched 'Frozen 2!'"

Hensby wrote on Facebook, "Had the pleasure of viewing this lady’s head and hair yesterday whilst my kids watched 'Frozen 2!'" (Kennedy News)

When one commenter accused her of taking the picture from a purposely low angle, Hensby stated that she took the picture from chest height, but that the woman’s hair was still in the way at eye level.

Hensby spoke with The Sun about her experience, saying, “I had to sit extremely uncomfortably just so I could see some of the film so I was really annoyed that someone would wear their hair like that and not consider how it would affect the person sat behind them.”

Fox News reached out to Vue Cinemas, who said they had no comment.