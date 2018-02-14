Mothers claim daycare waxed their toddlers' eyebrows

Two furious Washington state mothers are taking action against a Boys & Girls Club-sponsored daycare, claiming that staffers waxed their young children’s eyebrows without consent. However, an internal investigation conducted by the Boys & Girls Club has since called their claims "unsubstantiated."

On Feb. 1, Alyssa Salgado and Glenda Marie Cruz dropped their two-year-old children off at the Columbia Basin College childcare center in Pasco, which is run by the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties, Pix 11 reported. In the days since, both women have taken to Facebook to voice their dismay with the incident that has since gone viral.

“I [went to] pick up my daughter yesterday and saw a red mark in between her eyebrows," she wrote, adding that at first she thought it was just a scratch.

"But as soon as I get home I get a closer look, [and discover] these women decided to wax my daughter’s unibrow,” Salgado wrote about the shocking discovery she made on her almost two-year-old daughter Lilayiah’s face.

“I birthed my daughter and love every little thing about her, and these so-called women took it upon themselves to correct the way my daughter should look.

"I AM A MOTHER NOTHING LIKE THIS SHOULD EVER HAPPEN AND THEY HAD NO RIGHT TO TOUCH MY DAUGHTER AT ALL."

“I can imagine her calling out ‘mommy’ and I wasn’t there to protect her. I failed her. But I refuse to let this go unnoticed,” she added.

In a similar post, Cruz said that she believes her toddler son’s eyebrows were also waxed that day.

“I tried to touch his face. He doesn’t let me touch his face. He says, "No, No, stop," and it hurts me because that’s my baby,” Cruz told WLTX. In the days since, both parents have taken their children out of CBC Daycare.

On Feb. 14, a spokesperson for Boys & Girls club confirmed to Fox News that an internal investigation found Salgado and Cruz’s claims to be “unsubstantiated,” though their findings have been submitted to the state investigation team for consideration in its report.

“After conducting staff interviews, reviewing documentation and inspecting the physical environment, the Boys & Girls Club has found these accusations to be unsubstantiated,” the statement said. “The Washington State Department of Early Learning (the licensing agency for childcare centers) continues to investigate the complaint with the full support and cooperation of the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

"The Boys & Girls Club has as its primary concern the safety and well-being of the young people it serves. The organization does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate activity or behavior on the part of any staff member, volunteer or youth member," the statement continued, adding that the organization "will withhold further comment on this case until the DEL investigation is completed."



Nevertheless, Salgado and Cruz say that they won’t stop until justice is found for the situation, which officials say will likely take no longer than 30 days.

According to WLTX, Salgado also took her daughter to the doctor on Feb. 5, who concurred that “on exam, Lilayiah has a patch of hair lost between her eyebrows." The letter goes on to say that Lilayiah had hair between her eyebrows during other visits.