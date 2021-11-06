This is the ‘most anxious’ major city in the US

Of the 15 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S., Seattle is apparently the most stressed out.

The city has the highest percentage of adult residents who reported feeling "nervous, anxious or on edge" for at least several days in the last two weeks, The Seattle Times reported, citing data from the Census Bureau.

TOP BABY NAMES LIST FOR 2021 REVEALS FAMILIAR TRENDS

According to the newspaper, the data comes from a survey conducted by the bureau’s Household Pulse Survey from Sept. 29 to Oct. 11.

The survey -- which is conducted approximately every two weeks -- includes data for each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., as well as the 15 largest metropolitan areas.

STUDENTS SING TO TEACHER WITH STAGE 4 CANCER OUTSIDE HOSPITAL: ‘IT WAS OVERWHELMING’

The Seattle Times analyzed the data from the survey to find that 54.5% of the Seattle population reported feeling stressed. The second-most anxious city was Houston, with 50.5% of the population reporting those feelings, the paper found.

To see how the rest of the top metro areas ranked, here’s The Seattle Times’ analysis:

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

1. Seattle

Percentage of the population who reported feeling "nervous, anxious or on edge" (stressed out): 54.5%

2. Houston

Stressed out: 50.5%

3. Boston

Stressed out: 48.8%

4. Philadelphia

Stressed out: 48%

5. San Francisco

Stressed out: 47.7%

6. Washington, D.C.

Stressed out: 46.5%

7. Chicago

Stressed out: 46.3%

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

8. Phoenix, Arizona

Stressed out: 46.3%

9. Los Angeles

Percentage of the population who reported feeling "nervous, anxious or on edge" for at least several days in the last two weeks: 46.1%

10. Detroit

Stressed out: 43.9%

11. Riverside, California

Stressed out: 43.7%

12. Dallas

Stressed out: 43.1%

13. New York City

Stressed out: 42%

14. Miami

Stressed out: 39.7%

15. Atlanta

Stressed out: 39%