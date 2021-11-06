Expand / Collapse search
This is the ‘most anxious’ major city in the US

Seattle had the highest percentage of adults who reported feeling stressed out

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Of the 15 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S., Seattle is apparently the most stressed out

The city has the highest percentage of adult residents who reported feeling "nervous, anxious or on edge" for at least several days in the last two weeks, The Seattle Times reported, citing data from the Census Bureau. 

According to the newspaper, the data comes from a survey conducted by the bureau’s Household Pulse Survey from Sept. 29 to Oct. 11. 

The survey -- which is conducted approximately every two weeks -- includes data for each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., as well as the 15 largest metropolitan areas.

The Seattle Times analyzed the data from the survey to find that 54.5% of the Seattle population reported feeling stressed. The second-most anxious city was Houston, with 50.5% of the population reporting those feelings, the paper found. 

To see how the rest of the top metro areas ranked, here’s The Seattle Times’ analysis:

1. Seattle

Seattle, Washington (iStock)

Percentage of the population who reported feeling "nervous, anxious or on edge" (stressed out): 54.5%

2. Houston

Houston, Texas (iStock)

Stressed out: 50.5%

3. Boston

Boston, Massachusetts (iStock)

Stressed out: 48.8%

4. Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (iStock)

Stressed out: 48%

5. San Francisco

San Francisco, California (iStock)

Stressed out: 47.7%

6. Washington, D.C. 

Washington, D.C. (iStock)

Stressed out: 46.5%

7. Chicago

Chicago, Illinois (iStock)

Stressed out: 46.3%

8. Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona (iStock)

Stressed out: 46.3%

9. Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California (iStock)

Percentage of the population who reported feeling "nervous, anxious or on edge" for at least several days in the last two weeks: 46.1%

10. Detroit

Detroit, Michigan (iStock)

Stressed out: 43.9%

11. Riverside, California

Riverside, California (iStock)

Stressed out: 43.7%

12. Dallas

Dallas, Texas (iStock)

Stressed out: 43.1%

13. New York City

New York, New York (iStock)

Stressed out: 42%

14. Miami

Miami, Florida (iStock)

Stressed out: 39.7%

15. Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia (iStock)

Stressed out: 39%

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.