©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Students sing to teacher with stage 4 cancer outside hospital: 'It was overwhelming'

In an emotional goodbye visit, 26 children sang worship songs prior to Carol Mack's move to hospice care

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News

(Courtesy of Aurora Health Care)

An elementary school teacher received a touching visit from her students this week, as they serenaded her outside the hospital where she was being treated for stage 4 cancer.

Carol Mack of Greenfield, Wisconsin, sat near the entrance of Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, as 26 children in grades 1-4 sang worship songs prior to her being moved to hospice care. 

Mack also said goodbye to some of her student’s parents, whom she taught as well, according to Aurora Health Care.

(Courtesy of Aurora Health Care)

"It was overwhelming and very special," Mack, 66, said in a news release. "I hope people see how much these kids and their teacher loved each other and how our school community came together."

Nurse Luiza Campols, who was on Mack’s care team, said seeing the students sing to her patient was "rewarding."

(Courtesy of Aurora Health Care)

"It was the most beautiful, touching thing," she said.

Before the cancer advanced, Mack, a 45-year educator, continued to teach while fighting the disease.

