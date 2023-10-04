Moonbathing may deliver energy, inspiration and overall well-being, astrologer says

For people who may be looking for an alternative to traditional modalities, the practice of "moonbathing" could be something that could bring inspiration, well-being and "centering," according to experts.

Moonbathing is the practice of exposing oneself to the light of the moon in an effort to drink in the cooling lunar energy, according to Yogapedia.

"The practice of moonbathing is believed to be beneficial for hypertension, rashes, hives and various inflammatory conditions," the same source noted.

Moonbathing, an ancient practice, cultivates a connection with the moon.

The ritual was practiced among cultures in India, China, Egypt and Arabia, Yogapedia indicated.

Most often, moonbathing is done in places where the moon is in full view.

The practice can be as simple as taking a walk in the moonlight or lying on a blanket under the moon — similar to sunbathing, said the same source.

"All you have to do is stand or sit in the light of the moon and absorb the light for five or more minutes."

"It is often suggested to be done on full moons, but I recommend doing it more often," said Corina Crysler, an evolutionary astrologer and ritualist in Toronto, Canada.

"And the reason is that the moon's cycle has multiple activations of energy … throughout the month."

When you bathe in the lunar light, she said, the illumination of that specific time of energy in the moon cycle — and the zodiac sign it is in — significantly influences or alters a person's experience by the nature of its cosmic energy.

"To fully capture its cyclical creation and revealing power, it is best to moonbathe every two or three days or at least once a week," Crysler told Fox News Digital.

The moon holds a powerful position in the birth chart, said Crysler.

"When we connect to the moon's light, there is a cosmic connection to a natural cycle in the body due to the parallel energetic system."

"It rules the subconscious, how we emotionally connect or respond, our inner world, the things hidden in our psyche and our initiative nature," she said.

"It reveals our truth because it works with emotional signals from the soul or subconscious," she also said.

The lunar cycle also is similar to the female menstrual cycle, she pointed out.

"It has the power to create a new beginning or birth and also a manifestation of a dream or goal or conception."

"On a deeper level, people are seeking connection and spiritual practice."

Moonbathing can be a simple practice.

It only requires one's attention, intention and space to feel whatever comes through, said Crysler.

"All you have to do is stand or sit in the light of the moon and absorb the light for five or more minutes. Make it romantic! Bring some water with you to absorb the lunar frequency," she added. "Enjoy the connection."

Why is moonbathing growing in popularity?

There's been a growing interest in the idea partly because astrology is so popular now, said Crysler.

"But on a deeper level, people are seeking connection and spiritual practice," she said.

On social media, many people have shared positive thoughts about moonbathing.

"Sleeping under the moonlight feels so nourishing," one Instagram user wrote. — while a TikTok user wrote, "I’m always under the full moon basking in its glory."

"I work with many women with significant trauma or a deep fear of being seen, and this practice has been extraordinarily healing for them. It also helps with disassociation or the feeling of separation," said Crysler.

Also, she said the moon can act as a mirror and reflect the things we may not want to hide from or see about ourselves.

"The practice of self-reflection is the path to self-actualization," she also said.

"Many people are reconnecting to these practices because they honor nature's natural wisdom."

It’s been reported that there are physiological benefits of moonlight.

A piece in Medium said that "according to the age-old science of Ayurveda, just like sunlight, the moonlight has a soothing and calming effect on the human mind and body."

In addition, the ritual can trigger the release of melatonin, a hormone that promotes relaxation and initiates sleep, according to Yogapedia.

To chart how moonbathing affects you, Crysler recommended keeping a journal and writing about your feelings, especially throughout the monthly lunar cycle.

"This is what we need to get back to," Crysler also said.

Dr. Liz Carter of Seattle, who holds a doctorate in naturopathic medicine and a master’s of science in acupuncture, wrote on Instagram, "Gazing at the moon can help to relax your nervous system, improve your circadian rhythms to help you sleep better — and even help to regulate the timing of your menstrual cycle."

Lauren Compoli contributed reporting.