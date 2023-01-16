Expand / Collapse search
'Monday blues': How to combat anxiety and sadness as a new week begins, according to expert

Life development coach Mike Bayer shared 3 tips for kicking off the week the right way

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Battle the blues: Life coach shares tips to power through 'Blue Monday' Video

Battle the blues: Life coach shares tips to power through 'Blue Monday'

Life development coach Mike Bayer shares tips to overcome the blues on 'Blue Monday,' the third Monday of January.

For many, the "Monday blues" typically begin the day before, with the "Sunday scaries."

With a five-day work week up ahead, and all the pressures and obstacles the week may hold, many people reportedly struggle with Mondays.

The third Monday of January is known as "Blue Monday" — and it's said to be the most depressing day of the year. 

Life development coach Mike Bayer joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning to discuss ways to combat the blues. 

"We’re one decision away from bettering our day," he said, referring to how easy it is to turn an anxious Monday into something positive.

Life development coach Mike Bayer joined "Fox and Friends" on Monday to discuss ways to combat the "Monday blues" at the start of a new week. 

Bayer’s first step for addressing the Monday blues: Try to connect with another person. 

"Connection is such a way to get out of a depressing state of mind," he said. 

Bayer, a life development coach, said connecting with others on a Monday can be extremely beneficial. 

Bayer recommended doing something nice for someone else — which allows people to connect in a positive way.

The life coach also recommended Monday movement. 

For example, simply taking a walk can be very beneficial. 

By taking a walk, Bayer said people might see a neighbor with a dog and say "hello" — all of which release happiness hormones that are good for the soul. 

Moving the body can be an easy way to get out of the house and release "happy hormones."

"When we’re in a down mood, we do not want to move the body," he said.

Bayer also recommended discontinuing online workout classes — and instead, getting out into actual social settings.

"An attitude of gratitude is the best medicine for the soul."

A reduced risk of anxiety and depression for adults is an immediate benefit of physical activity, according to the CDC. 

The life coach said the third thing that is helpful when people feel down on a Monday is to write a gratitude list. People can write down on a sheet of paper what they feel grateful for — and take a close look at it. 

Making a gratitude list on Monday can help boost people's mood and confidence for the week ahead. 

"An attitude of gratitude is the best medicine for the soul," he said. 

Bayer is founder of CAST Centers — a dual-diagnosis treatment center in Los Angeles, California, known for helping A-list celebrities recover from mental health disorders, anxiety, depression, drug addiction and alcoholism.

Prior to working at CAST Centers, Bayer was a drug and alcohol counselor and board-registered interventionist.  

