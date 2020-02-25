Kid found mom's thong stuck to his pant leg at school, mortified mom reveals in viral post

A mom has gone viral for a hilarious — and relatable — laundry flub.

Heather M. Nicholson recently shared a post to Facebook detailing the embarrassing incident, which involved her young son, Hunter, and a thong.

ANONYMOUS WOMAN BUYS BIRTHDAY CAKE FOR STRANGER ON LATE SON'S BIRTHDAY

Nicholson began by explaining that she had just picked up Hunter after school, who was eager to tell her about something that happened in class.

"Momma, something funny happened today,” Hunter said, according to Nicholson.

When Nicholson inquired about what it could be, she said Hunter rolled up his pant leg and pulled out a pair of her thong underwear.

“I found this during music class!” Hunter said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the embarrassed mom, her thong had stuck to the inside of her son’s pant leg due to static cling.

“He said he panicked and just shoved it back up there and left it all day because he thought I would want it back!” she wrote in the post. “Then he said he kept pretending to tie his shoe all day to shove them back up his pant leg.”

Nicholson could not stop laughing at the situation — and neither could those on social media, where the post has been shared nearly 290,000 times, and yielded more than 301,000 reactions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Oh my goodness. I’m literally laughing my butt off. Thank you so much for sharing this!!! I can’t believe he just kept it there. What a sweet boy!” a commenter wrote.

“BEST!!! POST!!! OF!!! FOREVER!!!!!! Super amazing kid you have there. Extremely thoughtful!!!” one wrote.

“This has happened to me omg! But not to my child at school but I was walking around with a pair of undies in my pants lol,” one person shared.

“Best part... He shoved it back in there, because he thought you'd want it back!” another commented.

“Love this!! Made my day,” someone else shared.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In fact, the post struck a chord with so many that Nicholson began her own “support group” Facebook page for all those “victims of static cling.”