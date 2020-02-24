Anonymous woman buys birthday cake for stranger on late son's birthday: 'Hold your baby a little tighter today'

A mom of two in Texas told Fox News that her heart melted when she learned that an anonymous woman had paid for her child’s birthday cake — and the reason for the stranger’s generous act is leaving the Internet teary-eyed.

Holly Grimet shared the story to Facebook on Saturday, explaining that she had recently gone to a Kroger supermarket in Alvin to pick up a cake and some cupcakes she had previously ordered for her daughter’s birthday party. Once she got to the bakery, however, the staffers told her another woman had already picked up the tab.

"I said, 'Oh really, did she know me?'" Grimet tells Fox News. [The employee] said, 'No, but she left a note and we've all read it … You may not want to read it in here, you will cry.'"

Grimet did read it, however, and said she became a “crying mess."

“My son Nehemiah would be 8 years old today,” the note read, according to a photo Grimet shared to Facebook. “I want to remember my son by doing good to others. I hope you enjoy your child’s cake and I hope your day is special. Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet little hand and tell them how much you love them. Our children are such beautiful gifts! I hope your day is beautiful. Much love from me and my angel in heaven to your family.”

Grimet now tells Fox News she has a "new perspective," especially since she originally didn't want to throw a party.

"I didn't want to throw a birthday party because there are so many expectations as a mom to have everything perfect and spend so much money, and celebrating the child gets lost in everything," she said. "I reluctantly gave in and threw a last-minute party, and I was given a life lesson."

Grimet’s friends and followers were just as touched, with many admitting to breaking down in tears upon seeing the letter.

“So sad but a great tribute to her son. God bless this family,” one woman wrote.

“I'm bawling like a baby,” another said. “Prayers for that sweet woman and she couldn't have picked a better family to bless.”

Grimet adds that she had hoped her Facebook post would help her identify and thank the anonymous woman, but she hasn't had any luck.

"I just want to hug Nehemiah's mom, who still has remained a mystery," she said. "I'm just thankful I still have my little girl Eva to hug a little longer tonight in honor of Nehemiah and his mom."