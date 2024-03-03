Single mom of triplet teens refuses to throw individual sweet 16 birthday parties: 'Told them no'

More than 2,000 people have reacted and over 1,000 have posted individual comments to a drama shared on social media by a mom of teenage triplets.

She wrote that she's a single mother of triplet girls, who are currently 15 years old (she did not share her location).

She said that for their sweet 16 birthdays, the girls "want a big party with a DJ, a venue and lots of invites," wrote "Perfect_Phone9777" on the Reddit page known as "AITA" ("Am I the a--hole").

WORLD WAR II VET TURNS 103, CREDITS DAUGHTERS FOR HIS LONGEVITY: ‘MAKES ME STRONGER’

She noted that "usually" for their birthdays, "I give them $150 each" to go out to dinner with friends and "go to different restaurants."

However, the mom added, this year the type of blowout parties the teens are asking for is not in the mother's budget, she indicated.

"A venue would be around $500 … and with all the additional things like decorations, dj, invites, food — it would be around $1,200-$1,400 and that's the cheapest we can do."

The mom continued, "I can afford that once, but they want three individual parties — which would be over $4,000."

"I can't really afford $4,000 for birthday parties, so I told them no."

She said, "I can't really afford $4,000 for birthday parties, so I told them no."

She asked others on the platform if she was wrong "for making my daughters share a birthday party."

WOMAN FORCED TO HAVE HER 40TH BIRTHDAY DINNER WITHOUT HUSBAND WHO'S ALWAYS RUNNING LATE

Offering further context, she also wrote, "I could throw three smaller parties, but it would be a huge hassle deciding [which of the teens] gets to have the party on their actual birthday, as I can't plan three parties in one day."

She noted, "And they have a lot of common family and friends. I was willing to do it anyway, but a smaller party means no venue, no dj, cheaper food and drinks — and my daughters aren't OK with that."

The besieged mother added, "I've tried explaining to them [that] I can't afford it, but they just told me to get an extra job."

She also wrote, "One of them is mad [that they] can't have their own sweet 16s. I told them the budget was $1,200 and they could figure out how to spend it."

She asked others the extra question, "Should I get an extra job?"

REDDIT USER IS IN THE DOGHOUSE AFTER GIVING HIS NIECE A PET'S TOY

The top "upvoted" response to this personal drama — liked by more than 7,000 people — went more or less this way: "You definitely [messed] up raising your daughters."

This same commenter elaborated, "They are 16, old enough to get a job. If they [want to] spend more money than you have, they should work for it. This is insane."

The commenter added, "I'm actually pissed off just by reading that."

The mother added in another comment she posted later, "I've told them to get a weekend job, but that would mean less time with friends, so they refused … At this point I'm putting my foot down and I've told them I won't spend past $1,200, and they need to find a way to celebrate within that budget."

"At this point I'm putting my foot down."

Wrote another person on the platform, in part, in response to the mom's story, "Those kids are entitled for telling [their] mom to just get a second job … They need to find a way to have their party together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

This same person added, "I would say if the venue has a party organizer, they probably can work something out, so in one party each kid will get their special moment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Offering a very specific point of view, another commenter chimed in with a personal observation: "I was lucky I got a cake."