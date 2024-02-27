WWII vet turns 103, credits daughters for his longevity: 'Makes me stronger'

A World War II veteran kicked off his 103rd year of life at a Pennsylvania restaurant filled with family and neighbors.

Lt. Ralph Perkner, who served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War, was celebrated at Mission Barbecue in Springfield on Sunday, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Perkner was greeted with a hero's welcome and escorted through a flag line. The celebration was open to all community members, according to the Delco Times, a local Pennsylvania newspaper.

CALIFORNIA WWII VETERAN, 103, SHARES REMARKABLE LIFE STORY AND ADVICE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE: 'PRAY EVERY NIGHT'

Despite being 103, Perkner has only been retired for 13 years – he worked as a doctor of optometry until the age of 90.

At his celebration, the centenarian was showered with cards, gifts and awards from residents and fellow veterans.

When FOX 29 asked the World War II vet about his secret to his longevity, the proud father credited his daughters.

"It’s the ladies that makes me stronger," Perkner said.

OKLAHOMA VETERAN, 101, CRIES TEARS OF JOY AS HE MEETS GREAT-GREAT-GRANDDAUGHTER IN VIRAL TIKTOK

The veteran was known in his community for waking up at 5 a.m. to swim laps in the pool at the local YMCA.

During Perkner's 100th birthday celebration in 2021, his son-in-law, Tom Murray, told CBS that Perkner is a "remarkable, remarkable man."

"I hope if I get as old as he is, I'm half as good as he is," Murray said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Perkner was born in 1921, when President Warren Harding was in office. It was also the year that insulin was first discovered.

The cheeseburger was invented when Perkner was 3 years old. The first electronic television was demonstrated in 1927, when Perkner was 6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perkner's wife, Joan Perkner, died in 2003, according to her obituary posted on legacy.com. The couple had five children together.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tom Murray for comment.