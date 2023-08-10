Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Mom and son fight same rare disorder, plus a Dollar Tree dilemma

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
mom and baby fight NF

"I feel like we have a stronger bond because of [our condition]," Marson told Fox News Digital. (Lindsey Marson)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

UNBREAKABLE BOND – A mother speaks out as she and her toddler son fight the same rare genetic disease. Continue reading...

'APPALLED' – A Dollar Tree in New York City has closed its doors after a neighborhood group alleged the store had some uninvited guests. Continue reading...

FISHING FOR VETS A nonprofit is boosting American heroes' mental health and connections with others through a "calming" fishing experience. Continue reading...

fishermen with Fishing for the Mission 22

Fishing for the Mission 22 founder Harold Skelton told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview that the nonprofit works to boost awareness about the terrible statistic of 22 veterans taking their lives each day — while using a therapeutic approach to help those who are struggling today. (Fishing for the Mission 22)

BEAR CROSSING – Two large bears were seen strolling through a popular California town. See the video...

IMPORTANT INSTITUTION – Here's how the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., came to be. Continue reading…

WINNING WINGS – A food truck vendor has smashed the record for most chicken wings sold in 24 hours. Can you guess the number? Continue reading...

Chicken hawker Trent Weitzel

Trent Weitzel of Weitzel's Wings in Wyoming hugs his daughter, Kadyn, after setting a new world record by selling an outstanding amount of chicken wings in 24 hours.  (Courtesy Weitzel's Wings)

SAY CHEESE! — Taking pictures hands-free on your smartphone has become easier through voice-controlled features. Here's how to set it up. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.