Fishing trips for veterans: Nonprofit boosts heroes' mental health with 'calming experience'

American veterans now have the opportunity to better themselves while out on the open water.

Nonprofit organization Fishing for the Mission 22 is using fishing programs in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as a mode of therapy for military vets.

Organization founder Harold Skelton told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview that the nonprofit works to boost awareness about the terrible statistic of 22 veterans taking their lives each and every day — while using a therapeutic approach to help heal and help those who are still struggling.

Skelton, a U.S. Air Force veteran himself, decided to start Fishing for the Mission after "years of struggling" with depression and PTSD and even attempting suicide.

"When I had my first child in 2016, I found comfort in life again, and I started fishing," he said. "I found fishing to be a therapeutic experience for me because it got me out of my mind for a while."

After becoming a single father in 2021, Skelton moved to Cape Cod to start his nonprofit the next year.

Fishing for the Mission provides multiple levels of support for veterans through fishing, starting with helping them procure fishing licenses and going on one-day charters.

Skelton also implemented a program for veterans to keep in touch with one another after fishing trips, which he hopes will be developed into an app soon.

"I've noticed through the group texts, a lot of these guys are making plans to continue fishing," he said. "So we’re going to connect them."

Fishing for the Mission provides multiple levels of support for America's veterans.

At the highest level, the organization provides a "vocational mentorship retraining" called Operation Tackle 22, which enables veterans to accrue up to 300 hours of boat training over the course of a summer.

Veterans then can use this training to reintegrate into the workforce, Skelton explained.

"We're retraining them to do something they love, which is fishing," he said.

"And if they don't want to go into fishing, there are 100 other jobs in the boating industry you can actually do once you get your license."

Being out on the water itself can be a "calming experience" for veterans who are looking for a new job without the hustle, Skelton noted.

"It's great money, a great career, and you're kind of by yourself on the waterway," he said.

The nonprofit has major fishing trips planned for the veterans who are enrolled in the program, including overnight retreats to fish for big catches like marlin, bigeye tuna and yellowfin.

"That should be a great experience for the guys as they kind of close out the summer and get ready to attend Captain's School," Skelton said.

The growing demand for veterans' mental health support drove the cause, Skelton reiterated.

"Operation Tackle 22 is geared toward the veteran's struggle — having a hard time staying employed or maybe having substance abuse issues or just having a hard time, in general, transitioning back into society," he said.

"It's important for organizations to give veterans cool opportunities and maybe retrain them in something they love," he went on.

"Fishing for the Mission is getting people into groups and telling them they're not alone."

"This fishing industry is huge, and you can do pretty well with it."

Skelton described being out on the water as a "calm and quiet" experience that gets "even better" when like-minded friends are on the trip.

After going on fishing trips together, veterans have said that for the first time in years, they were able to spend time with a group of people who would have their backs, Skelton said.

"It was kind of like a safe haven," he added.

"Fishing brings out conversation. You're outdoors in the sunlight and there are all kinds of health benefits … and it gets your mind off things," he continued. "I think that's the biggest thing."

Fishing for the Mission 22 holds fundraising events throughout the year to pay for these fishing trips.

"We put our money back into what we say we're doing," Skelton said.

"And it's going very well," he added. He said the veterans "are really thankful."

As founder of Fishing for the Mission, Skelton said that his core mission is eradicating veteran suicide.

"I'm sick of hearing about the veteran suicide rate," he said. "Fishing for the Mission is getting people into groups and telling them they're not alone."

Anyone interested in getting involved or learning more can visit fishingforthemission22.org for more details.