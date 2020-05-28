Mom accidentally walks by daughter’s Zoom call naked, recalls story in hilarious Facebook video: 'Humiliating'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This first-grade class got quite the eyeful.

A mom in Jacksonville, Fla., was going about her business one weekday when she inadvertently gave her 7-year-old daughter's friends a “biology lesson” after accidentally strolling through a live Zoom call naked.

Ashley Foret Smith, a mom of three, had just gotten out of the shower when she walked through her bedroom to get her clothes.

However, unbeknownst to Foret Smith, her daughter was sitting in the room on the bed, on a Zoom call with her classmates.

“All of a sudden I heard my 7-year-old from my bed go ‘Hang on, Bella,’ and then Bella goes, ‘I think we need to hang up. We might all be in trouble,’” Foret Smith relayed in a Facebook post recalling the May 5 incident. Foret Smith's post has since gone viral, with nearly 2 million views and counting.

“I don’t know why she was in my bed,” the mom recalled through hysterical laughter while recounting the “most humiliating moment of [her] life.”

Though laughing, Foret Smith said she couldn't believe such an embarrassing thing happened to her.

“I watch all of these videos of people on the Internet and I don’t believe it,” she said in the video. “And then it just happened to me.”

Foret Smith contemplated sending “an apology note to all the parents,” she said, but she also considered just flat-out denying the event occurred.

The video ends with her daughter climbing on the bed, and Foret Smith telling her she’s in “so much trouble” while giggling.

In an update, Foret Smith jokes that her daughter’s teacher warned the students to “please don’t enter the Zoom meeting before the teachers are here!” although she thinks they should add, "Please make sure you are positioned against a wall and that your parents are dressed.”

Though embarrassed, Foret Smith saw the incident as a teaching lesson.

"Who would have thought this silly middle-aged momma would become 'famous' for the world's most embarrassing moment? This innocent mishap has brought joy and laughter to more than a million people since it happened," she wrote in the Facebook caption.

"Whether you have children at home on school calls, a significant other on work calls, or you are on work calls yourself, this is the REALITY of the times we are living in. I am sure that everyone has been a little more cautious in the last week."

According to an interview the mom gave with Insider, she only decided to share the video after her teacher friends encouraged her.

“Practicing social distancing for so long makes you feel like you are in this all alone. When in fact, every single one of us is learning this new way of life,” said Foret Smith. “I hope that other parents learn that it is OK to not be perfect — that we are all doing our best to balance so many things right now.”

Those on Facebook sympathized with the mortified mom.

“One of life's little embarrassments but good for lots of laughs afterwards!” one person wrote.

“Great attitude and very funny story. Perfect way to start my day. I’d say you chose the right way to cope with it,” another commented.

“Lol oh no. Horrible and awesome all in one,” someone else wrote.

“The best laugh I’ve had since the pandemic began!” another commented.