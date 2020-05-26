Dad recreates arcade claw game in own bathtub, hangs daughter upside down to act as 'grabber'

A hilarious video shows a dad recreating an arcade claw "grabber" machine at home -- using his daughter, an adapted trash can and the bathtub.

Bradley O’Riordan, 29, is seen dipping his daughter Paris, 3, into a bathtub full of toys while holding her by the ankles.

His other daughter Lacey, 11, is seen "controlling" the human grabber with a joystick, which is made out of the family's kitchen trash can.

O'Riordan's girlfriend Jade Mitchell, 28, began making TikTok videos to keep his daughters entertained during lockdown.

''It just came to the top of my head that I could make a teddy catching machine," said O'Riordan, from Essex, England. “We printed the controls and then I got a screwdriver -- I got my brand new bin and punctured a hole in the top."

Mitchell, meanwhile, wasn't thrilled about her boyfriend's repurposing of their trash can.

“Jade was not impressed," O'Riordan said, although he soon convinced her. "Listen, I know this is going to get a million views so it’s worth stabbing a hole in the bin!" he explained.

“It’s a titanium-silver [garbage bin] that I paid 60 pounds for ($73) and I just punctured a hole in it -- I didn’t care."