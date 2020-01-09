Mom slams critic who called her a 'lazy' parent for giving 'whiny' son an iPad

This mom wants people to understand that times have changed.

After the Australian woman's son started to get “whiny” at a party, she gave him an iPad to watch videos on. Apparently, another woman at the event had a problem with this.

Laura Mazza, of "The Mum on the Run" blog, recently shared her story on Facebook, where she wrote that after she gave her son the iPad, the other woman (who Mazza called Cathy, although that’s not her real name) complained that giving a child an iPad is “just lazy parenting." Cathy continued to claim that providing children with phones and screens causes them to “grow up not normal.”

Cathy then revealed that she raised her children before iPads had been invented.

Firing back, Mazza says she responded, “I am a parent that grew up using a rotary phone. I am one that have seen the World Wide Web expand to what it is now. I have seen both sides of the coin, and now I am a parent in this world of one side.”

MOM SAYS THEATERS SHOULDN'T ALLOW CERTAIN HAIRSTYLES AFTER TALL WOMAN WITH A BUN BLOCKED HER VIEW

She continued to argue that navigating this new world can be “a very scary time.”

“We are having to navigate this world without the support system that once existed. I’ve had no support, no aunties and uncles sitting inside my house. No big village. The internet has become my village," Mazza said. "And sometimes it’s a cruel one. I can spend time online and I’m already told all the ways I am doing it wrong."

"You could blow smoke in your child’s face and get them to fetch you a beer. No repercussions would come your way," she went on. "I could let my children roam free, like yours once did, but no sooner than later would someone record it on their phone, post it in a parenting group and I’d having threats to child protection because I let my child roam free.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After explaining how modern devices are seemingly “here to stay,” the blogger continued to explain that in the modern world, she’s her “child’s village now.”

“If you don’t support a parent in their fears, their struggles, their choices, the life that is presented to them, you certainly don’t support the child. And as a parent of this generation, frankly, we are sick of hearing it," Mazza said.

The post has since received over 2,700 likes on Facebook and hundreds of responses.

One mom said that allowing her kids to have screen time makes her feel guilty, but also felt that technology allows her more time to actually spend with her kid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another user wrote, “I genuinely believe that some of the older generation have forgotten just how hard this parenting gig is.”

Another added, “There's definitely a time and place to use technology to entertain /teach children.”