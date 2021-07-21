Beach day sandwich hack impresses TikTok: Saves time on lunch prep

Nobody likes a sandy sandwich.

This fact has been made apparent on TikTok with more than a million users who have liked a creative mom’s beach day sandwich hack.

Cheyenne Singh uploaded her viral lunchtime solution to the video-sharing app on June 17, which is still making its rounds through the magic of TikTok’s algorithm.

She showed her followers and millions of strangers that beach day sandwich-making can be made easy with a pack of King’s Hawaiian rolls.

The mom of one demonstrates the pre-sectioned and connected rolls can be cut in half horizontally and filled with deli meat, cheese and spreads all at once before placing the halved rolls back together.

When the top and bottom loaves are joined to complete the sandwich, the connected rolls can be sliced along the perforated sections. All in all, the entire process is meant to save time by making a group of sandwiches at once instead of making individual sandwiches several times over.

To pack the sandwiches away, Singh placed her family’s sandwiches away in a King’s Hawaiian bag with the cardboard the rolls came in.

"I got the idea from Pinterest. Kind of by accident. I was looking to make sure I had all I needed for my two-year-old when this came up," Singh told Fox News, which she believes came from the lifestyle blog Easy Peasy Pleasy. "[It] seemed like a useful hack and it did work really well!"

More than 12.3 million people have seen Singh’s video since June, and thousands of commenters expressed their gratitude for the share.

"This is a great idea for my three boys, when we go to the beach thanks," one TikTok user wrote while another said, "I can’t believe how simple, but genius this is."

Singh, who also shares recipes on her American Tadka Kitchen website and YouTube channel, told Fox News the handy sandwich hack is helpful when families are on the go.

"Sandwiches like these aren’t just great for the beach, but also long car rides if you take a cooler, picnics, BBQs, etc." She wrote in a TikTok direct message. "[The hack has] gotten pretty good reception from my followers! Many [are] saying they’ve saved it to use when they go to the beach or an outing."