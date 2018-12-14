'Modern' Santa? Some want Father Christmas to be gender-neutral, have tattoos, survey finds

A tattooed, hoverboard-riding, beardless Santa Claus? Some respondents to a recent survey think this Christmas icon needs an upgrade.

The survey, which was conducted by logo-making company GraphicSprings in October and November, used Google surveys to gather responses from 400 people across the U.S. and U.K, asking them how they would “rebrand” or modernize the jolly fellow. From there, 4,000 people across the two countries then voted on the most popular suggestions, the company said.

About 23 percent of respondents think Santa should have an iPhone, while 25 percent said Saint Nicholas should wear sneakers or trainers. Eighteen percent said he should be “more hipster,” while 22 percent said he should ditch the sleigh and reindeer for a flying car.

And forget Santa's hard-working elves: Another 23 percent said he should use Amazon Prime instead.

As for Santa’s appearance, 20 percent of the respondents said he should have tattoos, 21 percent said he should go on a diet, while 18 percent said Santa should “get a new hairstyle.”

Roughly 11 percent said Santa should be female while about 17 percent said he should be gender neutral.

Just over 70 percent said Kris Kringle should remain male.

A breakdown of the complete survey can be found here.