Model claims Tinder date tried giving her a Chihuahua, accidentally killed it after she turned him down

A young model unlucky in love has spoken about her worst Tinder dates, including the time a date bought her a pet Chihuahua — and then accidentally killed it.

Jodie Weston, 26, has turned off popular dating app Tinder for good after using it for just two weeks in hopes of meeting “Mr. Right.” She went on three nightmare dates with three guys – one who fell off his chair because he was leaning so close "his face was nearly buried in my cleavage."

A second man took Weston to the cinema to watch the horror flick “The Purge," only to be later confronted by his furious wife.

The third, however, was easily Weston’s worst dating experience yet.

She said the man turned up to her flat in Canary Wharf, London with a Chihuahua as a gift.

The model said "his face totally screwed up and he looked like the devil had taken over his soul" when she turned down the gift, and he stormed out with the puppy.

Weston said she thought she would never see him again — so she was shocked to find him sitting outside her home days later.

"I kept in touch with him after the date, not because I wanted to continue dating him, but because I was concerned for the dog's welfare,” Weston said. "He continued trying to see me, but I told him I was going back to Derbyshire for a few days to see my family, as an excuse.

"The morning I was due to go away, I went downstairs to get in my mom's car — and who did I see waiting outside the entrance to my building?"

Weston said her Tinder date then tagged along and spent a few days with her family, at times awkwardly asking her step-dad to adopt him.

"When I got back to London, I tried to have as minimal contact with him as possible. But a couple of weeks later, I found out that the dog had died, likely because he was feeding it a diet of junk food.”

Things took a bizarre turn when Weston’s Tinder guy "wouldn't take no for an answer" when she tried to distance herself.

"After the Chihuahua died, I tried to fully cut things off with him, but he wouldn't take no for an answer,” she claimed. "One day, I came home and the concierge of the building called me to show that I'd been sent this massive teddy bear, the biggest you've ever seen."

Then, "around an hour later," Weston said the man "started frantically texting me, asking me if I got the gift" and telling her he was coming over.

“I told him that I was going to ban him from my building. He came anyway, and told me that if I didn't take him back, he'd call the police to get his teddy bear back.”

"In the end, he was escorted off the premises minus the teddy bear, which I still have!" the model dished.

Weston, who has appeared on U.K. television shows “Rich Kids Go Skint” and “Eating With My Ex” said she tried Tinder for two weeks in May. Now, however, she is officially tired of going on "horrendous Tinder dates" like once going to a grungy bar where her date “chatted” to her chest.

"My date spent the entire time leaning as forward on his chair as humanly possible until he practically had his face buried in my cleavage,” she claimed. "I was about to make my excuses and tell him I had to leave, when he leaned too far forward on his chair and fell forward off it onto the floor."

Another time, she was confronted by her Tinder date's wife in the cinema, she claims.

“A guy who worked in the city took me to the cinema to watch the latest ‘Purge’ movie, and as we were about to go in, I heard a woman screaming,” Weston said. "I turned around and saw a woman making a beeline for us. All I could see was her pointing and shouting with this sparkly ring on.

"I had no clue that he was married. I just got my popcorn and my [drink], ready to see a film, and was caught in the foyer between a cheating husband and his raging wife,” she explained. "I just told them 'good luck' and made a very quick exit."

The model, who also works as a part-time DJ, said she also dated a guy who forced her to pay their $250 bar bill in Oxford Circus when his card declined. She said that she was even dumped by an ex who left her on holiday, which led her to drinking whiskey in the hotel bar by herself.

For now, the woman has decided to stop using online dating, and will go back to old-school methods of meeting someone in person.

"That way, I can do some face-screening, to make sure they aren't a catfish or a total lunatic - though so far not even that's worked,” Weston shared. "I'm trying to find my ‘Mr. Jodie’ and future husband that every girl dreams of finding, but I think I've been born with a curse of attracting nuts.”

"My advice is that if the guy turns up with a Chihuahua, don't stick around to check on the dog — just call the animal shelter instead,” she warned. "And maybe, to also say a prayer before a date, and ask God not to let the next one be as horrendous as the last."

This story was originally published by SWNS.