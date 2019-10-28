Model slams troll for asking her if she's pregnant

A woman has revealed her hurt after she was asked "completely inappropriately" if she was pregnant on Instagram.

Katie Lolas, 32, was left fuming and responded to the "rude" social media user that her "baby bump" is actually a "perfectly healthy belly."

The teacher and social media star from Sydney in Australia - who regularly keeps her 160k followers updated with her fitness and meal prep routine - shared a series of snaps of her wearing a crop top and leggings which showed how her tummy looked from a variety of angles.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Asking a woman if she's pregnant isn't nice. I know most people mean well, but it's completely inappropriate. Pointing out what you might perceive as a 'baby bump' is not cool. It's actually quite rude."

Katie - who suffers from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) - continued: "This is my body. It looks different depending on what I'm wearing. What angle a photo is taken.

"I have lumps, bumps and everything in between."

She concluded the caption with: "FYI I'm not pregnant. This is what a perfectly healthy belly looks like. I'll let you know in my own time when it happens for us."

Her post resonated with social media users and quickly received more than 8,000 'likes' and over 600 comments.

One person wrote: "I just had a stranger at a store ask me that two days ago.

"I seriously told her, 'I'm just bloated and I feel like c---, so thanks for that one' and I walked away."

Another commented: "I was asked if I was pregnant, little did they know, I had just miscarried my second baby."