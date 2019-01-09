Model reveals she used to subsist on cigarettes, black coffee, cocaine to maintain thin figure

Model Ruby Tuesday Matthews has shocked fans by openly revealing she followed a strict diet of cigarettes, black coffee and cocaine to stay thin.

The social media model from the beach town of Byron Bay in Australia made the surprise admission in a fan question-and-answer session on her social media yesterday when one of her 193,000 Instagram followers asked how she maintained her 120-pound frame, explaining it was down to her lifestyle of “tapas and cocaine.”

“I did a lot of cocaine, like a lot, so basically I just smoked cigarettes, had [black coffee] and did coke.”

She went on to say that many people never really understood how she could eat and still be so thin.

“People don’t realize how easy it is to hide something. Whether it’s addiction, depression, anxiety, it’s easy to hide those things.”

The 25-year-old then dished the dirt on the entire, glamorous influencer industry, claiming she’s not the only “influencer” that follows the same diet.

“I need to be careful what I’m saying here, but in the influencer industry, everyone loves the baggie,” she told fans.

“That is how most physiques are maintained … that’s how my physique was maintained.”

As part of the honest discussion, Matthews, who is a mom-of-two, said she gave up cocaine three days before she learned she was pregnant.

“I didn’t know I was pregnant. I was with a friend and we were out at a party and I was feeling really sick and went home. I had the worst hangover the next day, and I never used to get them.”

After a pregnancy test revealed, she immediately became concerned her big night out might have hurt her unborn baby in some way, but she said doctors reassured her everything was fine.

“I didn’t think I was pregnant — I was really thin and partying a lot and no one thought I would be able to fall pregnant,” she told her followers.

She currently weighs 143 pounds and while she said she honestly doesn’t care as it’s “just a number” she also shared her hopes to lose some weight in a bid to feel healthier on the inside.

Matthews also discussed a miscarriage she suffered when she was just 16 years old, resulting in a battle with depression and a suicide attempt.

“It was probably one of the hardest times in my whole life,” she explained.

“To see two people be so relieved in you losing a baby was really hurtful.”

“My mom and dad didn’t know what to do with me.”

As depression threatened to derail the teenager’s life, contemplating suicide, her parents decided to put her on a plane to Cambodia.

“I lived and worked there for a while, which changed my life.”

The social media influencer hoped talking about her past trauma would guide others in a similar struggle.

“I have battled with mental health demons on and off for most of my life. It is a topic I am going to be talking about a lot more this year,” she said.