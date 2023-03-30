Mississippi tornado victims aided by Samaritan's Purse : 'Heartbreaking to see people who have lost all'

FIRST ON FOX: Rev. Franklin Graham, CEO and president of Samaritan's Purse as well as head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, visited the tornado-stricken towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City, Mississippi, on Wednesday to see for himself the damage that's been wrought — and to bring comfort, faith and hope to residents there, many of whom lost everything they owned as a result of a recent tornado.

The area was hit by an EF4 tornado on March 25.

Faith-focused and concerned for devastated families, Rev. Graham also spent time at several of the work sites where Samaritan’s Purse disaster relief volunteers and staff are toiling to help victims of the storm recover from the damage, the organization shared with Fox News Digital.

"It is just heartbreaking to see these towns that are decimated and these people who have lost everything they owned," said Rev. Graham in comments shared with Fox News Digital.

He thanked the volunteers on the ground who have left behind personal comforts and schedules to help those in severe need.

"This is what it’s all about — being the hands and feet of Jesus Christ," Rev. Graham said to those helping out, Fox News Digital was told.

"We can’t do it without people like you."

Many storm survivors in the impoverished rural area of Mississippi did not have insurance — and the amount of cleanup and rebuilding that's now required is "massive," said the organization.

"We’re going to be here for quite some time helping people."

Samaritan’s Purse — which helps people all over the world — deployed immediately to Mississippi after Friday night’s catastrophic storms, the group said.

The organization set up two different disaster response sites.

Hundreds of volunteers have signed up to serve people in the hard-hit towns of Rolling Fork, Silver City and Amory.

In addition, 16 crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team have also deployed alongside Samaritan’s Purse.

The chaplains are providing spiritual and emotional care to those who are suffering, said the group.

In one area where a large mobile home park stood just a week ago, there are now just piles of twisted metal and debris, the group reported.

One tornado survivor personally told Rev. Graham that she rode out the tornado by sheltering in the walk-in freezer of her restaurant.

Today, that freezer is the only thing left standing where the restaurant had been, the group reported.

One couple said they rode out the storm by hunkering inside their linen closet.

Rev. Graham also prayed with a couple on Wednesday whose roof was blown off their home, Samaritan's Purse shared.

Biden to visit the area

Separately, President Biden will be visiting Mississippi on Friday, Fox News Digital reported.

The White House announced on Wednesday that Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday.

The tornado began near Rolling Fork and continued 30 miles northeast through Silver City, Fox Weather reported, with first responders reporting damage in both cities.

In a statement, the White House said that Biden and Jill Biden will "visit with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the devastation."

Adam Sabes of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.