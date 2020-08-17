47% Millennials, Gen Z won’t date someone who doesn’t recycle, study claims

If you’re a Millennial or Gen Z'er who doesn’t recycle, there is a chance you may be hurting your chances at finding love, according to a new survey from Decluttr – an online marketplace for selling unwanted CDs, DVDs, games, books and tech items.

In a sample of 1,332 people, Decluttr found that 47% of young Americans would not want to be in a romantic relationship with someone who doesn’t recycle. Another 45% said they wouldn’t date someone who used an excessive amount of single-use plastic.

Moreover, 67% of the survey’s respondents who are between the ages of 18 and 29 said they believe global warming is a “real, man-made and a serious threat.” The issue is such a high concern that 71% ranked it more important than the economy.

Some 90% of Millennials and Gen Z'ers recycle regularly while 43% choose to compost and 27% shop “zero plastic” as a way to save the earth, according to the survey.

However, Decluttr also found that most of these young Americans who would write off a potential romantic partner over their recycling habits are contributors to electronic waste.

Three in five of respondents did not know what the term “e-waste” meant at the time of the survey and 57% weren’t aware of the toxic impact e-waste can have on the environment if gadgets are not disposed or recycled properly.

The top two items that are reportedly hitting landfills in 2020 are charging cords and cables at 49% and headphones at 42%, according to Decluttr.

Mobile phones (29%), speakers (22%), Blu-ray discs and DVDs (22%), CDs (22%), video games (21%) and other gaming items (19%), tablets (19%) and wearables (18%) rounded out the rest of the list.