'Millennial Christmas Traditions' hashtag goes viral with new holiday rituals: 'Leaving avocado toast for Santa'

A viral hashtag on Twitter is tasking folks from all generations to come up with their own ideas for "Millennial Christmas Traditions."

The generational updates to these classic Christmas traditions include many millennial stereotypes, such as avocado toast, man buns, craft drinks and gluten-free baking.

And sometimes, the tweets poked fun at industries millennials have been blamed for "killing" off.

SECRET SANTA CLAIMS COWORKER GOOGLED COST OF PRESENT, ASKED FOR AN ADDITIONAL ONE

However, not all the tweets were light-hearted takes on Christmas traditions – many brought up the financial burdens facing millennials.

And other generations took shots at millennials for their oft-criticized “entitlement” and sensitivity.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

No word yet on if these Christmas traditions will become more mainstream — but “cozying up next to the Kindle Fire” doesn’t sound like a bad way to spend the holiday.