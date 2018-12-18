Expand / Collapse search
Holiday
'Millennial Christmas Traditions' hashtag goes viral with new holiday rituals: 'Leaving avocado toast for Santa'

Alexandra Deabler
These generational updates to classic Christmas traditions include many millennial staples.

A viral hashtag on Twitter is tasking folks from all generations to come up with their own ideas for "Millennial Christmas Traditions."

The generational updates to these classic Christmas traditions include many millennial stereotypes, such as avocado toast, man buns, craft drinks and gluten-free baking.

And sometimes, the tweets poked fun at industries millennials have been blamed for "killing" off.

However, not all the tweets were light-hearted takes on Christmas traditions – many brought up the financial burdens facing millennials.

And other generations took shots at millennials for their oft-criticized “entitlement” and sensitivity.

No word yet on if these Christmas traditions will become more mainstream — but “cozying up next to the Kindle Fire” doesn’t sound like a bad way to spend the holiday.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.