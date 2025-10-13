Powerball jackpot flashback: Three record-breaking drawings worth remembering in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since no one claimed a Powerball win on Saturday, Oct. 11, the next Powerball drawing rolled over to Monday evening.

The estimated jackpot for the Monday drawing was $258 million — with a cash value (lump sum) of $120.8 million.

And now, with no winners of that, per the Powerball website, the next drawing will be Wednesday, with an estimated jackpot of $273 million (cash value $127.8 million).

GRANDMOTHER DONATES CHATGPT-PICKED POWERBALL JACKPOT TO NAVY RELIEF, DEMENTIA RESEARCH

This year has seen record-breaking wins across the country. Here are three remarkable Powerball wins from 2025 so far.

$1.787 billion September jackpot

A massive $1.787 billion jackpot was claimed and split between two ticket-holders in September.

One of two unnamed lottery winners purchased the winning ticket, valued at $893.5 million, from a QuikTrip gas station in St. Louis, Missouri, as The Associated Press and lottery officials reported.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61 and 62, with a Powerball number of 17.

The Missouri ticket-holder split the earnings with another winner who bought a ticket from a Fredericksburg, Texas, convenience store and gas station.

SKY-HIGH LAS VEGAS PRICES STUN VISITORS AS TRAVEL PRO GIVES TIPS TO FIGHT BACK

This prize was reportedly the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, as it carried on for 41 consecutive drawings without any matches.

$526.5 million jackpot in California

In March, Powerball announced a jackpot winner in California.

The ticket was worth $526.5 million, with a cash value of $243.8 million.

Powerball said that final ticket sales raised the jackpot from its earlier estimate of $515 million.

The California Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased at an Orange County 7-Eleven in Anaheim.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, March 29, drawing were white balls 7, 11, 21, 53, 61 and red Powerball 2. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

This same drawing also included five winning tickets valued at $1 million each.

The winning million-dollar tickets were sold in Ohio, Oregon, Texas and two in Georgia.

$328.5 million jackpot kicked off 2025

A Powerball player in Oregon claimed the first jackpot of 2025 on Jan. 18.

The winner claimed $328.5 million after matching all six numbers in the Saturday-night drawing. The jackpot’s cash value was $146.4 million.

The winning numbers were white balls 14, 31, 35, 64 and 69, plus red Powerball 23. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The same drawing also matched a ticket in Michigan valued at $2 million.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The jackpot winner, identified as Abbas Shafi, was a 79-year-old man from Beaverton, Oregon, according to a report from The Guardian.

He purchased the ticket from a local Fred Meyer convenience store.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner of the third-largest prize in Oregon’s history said he plans to spend his winnings traveling, making investments and donating to nonprofit organizations that are "close to [his] heart."