Michigan teacher brought to tears as students, family surprise him after final round of chemo

A high school teacher in Michigan was recently greeted by a large crowd of family and friends as he completed his last round of cancer treatment.

Brendan Harrison, who is also a baseball coach in Saginaw, had completed his 12th round of chemotherapy as he fights colon cancer, according to Storyful.

On May 8, Harrison exited the health care facility and was met by an overwhelming round of applause, cheers, handmade posters and hugs. The heartfelt moment was captured on video — (See the video above this article).

While ringing a bell, a tearful Harrison can be seen embracing his friends, family, students and the boys on the baseball team he coaches.

A patient "ringing the bell" is a ritual which often takes place at medical facilities to signify a milestone in cancer treatment, according to the Oncology Nursing Society.

Harrison was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2022, his sister, Morgan Harrison, told Storyful.

Following his diagnosis, Brendan Harrison immediately entered surgery to remove a cancerous mass, the media source reported.

After two months of recovery, he started chemotherapy which has been ongoing for the last six months, Storyful shared.

Big game today vs MP. But today was all about Coach Bubba. Brendan Harrison had his last chemo treatment today in his battle vs colon cancer. He kicked its ass. Whole team there to support him. Love ya Bubba! pic.twitter.com/kjEZtkQB5N — bcwbaseball (@bcwbaseball) May 8, 2023

"He is a teacher and a high school varsity baseball coach so you can see his team along with many friends and family gathering together to congratulate him for such an accomplishment," Morgan Harrison shared with Storyful.

On that Monday when they arrived to the treatment center, the Bay City Western Baseball team tweeted photos alongside Harrison, who also known as "Coach Bubba."

"Whole team there to support him," the post read, in part. "Love ya Bubba!"

