Michigan teacher brought to tears as students, family surprise him after final round of chemo

Brendan Harrison of Saginaw, Michigan, was met with cheers and hugs as he exited treatment: See the emotional video

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
Brendan Harrison, a high school varsity coach and teacher from Michigan, was embraced by a crowd of students, players, family and friends after finishing his 12th and final round of chemotherapy.

A high school teacher in Michigan was recently greeted by a large crowd of family and friends as he completed his last round of cancer treatment.

Brendan Harrison, who is also a baseball coach in Saginaw, had completed his 12th round of chemotherapy as he fights colon cancer, according to Storyful.

On May 8, Harrison exited the health care facility and was met by an overwhelming round of applause, cheers, handmade posters and hugs. The heartfelt moment was captured on video — (See the video above this article).

MOM, 88, GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK FOR TRAVELING 300 MILES TO SEE DAUGHTER AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS

While ringing a bell, a tearful Harrison can be seen embracing his friends, family, students and the boys on the baseball team he coaches. 

Brendan Harrison was surprised to find the large crowd of friends and family awaiting him as he exited the treatment center following his final chemotherapy treatment. (Morgan Harrison via Storyful)

A patient "ringing the bell" is a ritual which often takes place at medical facilities to signify a milestone in cancer treatment, according to the Oncology Nursing Society.

Harrison was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2022, his sister, Morgan Harrison, told Storyful.

Following his diagnosis, Brendan Harrison immediately entered surgery to remove a cancerous mass, the media source reported.

After two months of recovery, he started chemotherapy which has been ongoing for the last six months, Storyful shared.

TEACHER, DRIVING HOME FROM WORK, PULLS OVER TO SAVE CHOKING 100-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WITH HEIMLICH MANEUVER

"He is a teacher and a high school varsity baseball coach so you can see his team along with many friends and family gathering together to congratulate him for such an accomplishment," Morgan Harrison shared with Storyful.

The heartwarming moment in which the varsity baseball coach and teacher was embraced by his family and his team was captured on video. (Morgan Harrison via Storyful)

On that Monday when they arrived to the treatment center, the Bay City Western Baseball team tweeted photos alongside Harrison, who also known as "Coach Bubba."

"Whole team there to support him," the post read, in part. "Love ya Bubba!"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harrison family for comment.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 