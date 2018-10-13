Melania Trump, Michelle Obama share the same secret to a happy marriage

Michelle Obama and Melania Trump share the same secret to a happy marriage: separate bathrooms.

Former first lady Obama, who was promoting the launch of her new initiative Global Girls Alliance on the “Today” show, talked about her marriage with President Barrack Obama after the White House.

“One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms,” she said. “When he enters my bathroom sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are you in here?’ And he’s like, ‘I live here, can I enjoy my bathroom too?’”

Her comments echoed the current first lady’s sentiments. In 2015, Melania Trump told People, “The key to a healthy marriage is having separate bathrooms.”

But that doesn’t mean she’s physically distancing herself from President Donald Trump. In 2017, Melania’s camp denied a US Weekly story that claimed the first couple sleeps in separate bedrooms.

And now the first lady says she’s not bothered by tales of President Trump’s alleged infidelities.

“I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” she told ABC News. “It is not concern and focus of mine.”

This story was originally published by the New York Post.