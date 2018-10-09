Wedding photographer praised after video of her pushing stepmother out of the way at ceremony goes viral

This wedding photographer means business.

A video from a wedding last month in Kentucky is going viral after photographer Ashley Easterling pushed the bride’s stepmother aside when she got in the way of the couple’s first kiss.

“I politely asked several times for [the stepmother] to move,” Easterling told The Daily Mail of the footage. “She popped off something smart… I told her I was the paid photographer, then she told me I wasn't doing my job and walked right in front of me. Nope. I'm paid to do a job, and dang- this girl is doing her job one way or the other.”

GIRLFRIEND'S 'CONTROLLING' LIST OF 22 RULES FOR BOYFRIEND GOES VIRAL: 'SHE SOUNDS CRAZY'

Bride Lorna Gannt, 24, saw the video taken by wedding guest Trenton Ray Hensley and shared it on her Facebook page, praising the photographer for her fast action.

“Watch my photographer push my step mom out of the way to try to capture our moment,” Gannt wrote. “She doesnt find it very funny. But I do. Lmao Ashley is a savage.”

Her video – which has received millions of views – was applauded by other guests at the ceremony.

“Don’t mess with her mission,” one said.

“That’s why you pay good money for a photographer/bouncer lol,” another said.

“I’m hiring her for all my photography needs!” one woman exclaimed.

MAN LISTS 'USED' GIRLFRIEND FOR SALE ON EBAY, IS SHOCKED WHEN BIDS REACH $119G

Hensley said the stepmother had been getting in the photographer’s way throughout the evening.

“So the photographer finally shoved her out of the way with a grand shoulder bump,” Hensley said. “I was shocked, but also proud of the photographer as she was paid good money to get those shots — not the stepmother.”

On why he shared the footage, Hensley said he wanted “guests to see how easy it can be for a photographer to miss a shot because we try to play amateur photographer at weddings and many other events.”

“If you're at an event and see a paid photographer please keep in mind your phone won't get a better shot than what their camera will. Remember they've been paid to do a job, not us,” he added.

Easterling seconded Hensley’s statement on Facebook, stating that photographers are hired to do a job and guests can sometimes complicate that by getting in the way.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“My hope is that people see this and realize that it's not about them, it's not about me or whatever photographer is shooting a wedding, but about the bride and groom. They hired a professional for a reason. Please have respect for the bride and groom and the photographer. The photographer is there to do a job and they were hired by the people there that matter the most that day. The Bride and Groom,” Easterling commented.