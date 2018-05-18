Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty
Published

Meghan Markle wears $10K earrings to royal wedding rehearsal dinner

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
Meghan Markle wore $10,000 earrings and white blouse upon arrival in Windsor for the royal wedding rehearsal.

Meghan Markle wore $10,000 earrings and white blouse upon arrival in Windsor for the royal wedding rehearsal. (Getty)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed arriving in Windsor for their wedding rehearsal on Thursday, with Markle clad in some very pricey diamonds.

Markle’s white-gold Birks Snowflake earrings feature 2.15 carats’ worth of diamonds, and are worth a cool $12,000 in Canadian dollars (about $9,375 USD).

The duchess-to-be has worn the Canadian jewelry brand plenty of times in the past, including for her first official post-engagement appearance with Harry and while meeting her new royal family for Christmas lunch in 2017.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.