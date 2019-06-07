Why Meghan Markle isn't 'a tiara kind of girl' like Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is the very definition of a modern royal.

And despite recent rumors that the Queen had banned the Duchess of Sussex, 37, from borrowing jewelry from the Royal Collection, monarchy expert Emma Forbes insists there’s a simple explanation for why we have yet to see the new mom in one of those priceless gems.

“She’s not really, to me, a tiara kind of girl,” Forbes explained, “whereas Kate [Middleton] is more traditional. You know, the royal jewels, they’re mind-blowing, but they are quite traditional. You have to be that sort of person.”

But just because Markle prefers classic diamond studs to the heirloom brooches 37-year-old Middleton wears doesn’t mean she’s averse to splashing out for designer duds, as her pricey maternity outfits proved.

“I think she dressed beautifully throughout her pregnancy,” Forbes said. “And I know she got a lot of flak because it was such an expensive wardrobe, but I love that about her. I think she’s very much the new Princess Diana. Kate is the person who wears High Street, and I think she does it brilliantly. Kate in a Zara shirtdress — everybody goes crazy.”

