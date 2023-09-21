McDonald's latest hot coffee spill suit — plus TikTok calls out one 'very American' trend

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BATTLE BREWING – McDonald's coffee appears to be in hot water again as a California woman sues over a hot coffee spill. A similar lawsuit made headlines 30 years ago. Continue reading...

'SWEETEST GIRL' – A mother and father are speaking out about how they're honoring their daughter's legacy after she died from a rare genetic disease. Continue reading...

'VERY AMERICAN' – A viral trend is prompting women to ask the men in their lives how often they think about the Roman Empire. Continue reading...

CAT-ASTROPHE – A feline was found in a predicament when the animal was caught high in a tree with its leash tangled. Here's what happened next. See the video...

JUICY SECRETS – Chef Robert Irvine and influencer Virginia Lane share top tips for hosting the best football tailgating party this season. Continue reading...

'ANTI-CHRISTIAN' – A New Jersey town has been served with a violation notice for its Sunday beach closures Continue reading...

BURNING QUESTIONS — In a fun Q&A with Dana Perino, Stuart Varney, the co-host of the next GOP debate, reveals how he's preparing for that "honor." Continue reading...

NEW TECH ALERT — Apple's iOS 17 offers many new features that make the device come alive. Here are the top things to know after you download this latest software. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

