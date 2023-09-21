Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's latest hot coffee spill suit — plus TikTok calls out one 'very American' trend

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
spilling McDonald's coffee split

In 1994, Stella Liebeck of Albuquerque, New Mexico (not pictured), was awarded $2.7 million in punitive damages and $200,000 for the third-degree burns she suffered when coffee she ordered from a McDonald’s drive-thru spilled into her lap, according to the jury’s verdict. Now, an 80-year-old California woman has her own hot coffee spill case against McDonald's. (iStock)

BATTLE BREWING – McDonald's coffee appears to be in hot water again as a California woman sues over a hot coffee spill. A similar lawsuit made headlines 30 years ago. Continue reading...

'SWEETEST GIRL' – A mother and father are speaking out about how they're honoring their daughter's legacy after she died from a rare genetic disease. Continue reading...

'VERY AMERICAN' – A viral trend is prompting women to ask the men in their lives how often they think about the Roman Empire. Continue reading...

gladiator and the colisseum

A recent TikTok trend prompted women to ask the men in their lives how often they think about the Roman Empire.The app exploded as husbands, boyfriends, dads and friends revealed what they think about the era and its feats multiple times a week — if not every day. ((Universal/Getty Images)(Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images))

CAT-ASTROPHE – A feline was found in a predicament when the animal was caught high in a tree with its leash tangled. Here's what happened next. See the video...

JUICY SECRETS  Chef Robert Irvine and influencer Virginia Lane share top tips for hosting the best football tailgating party this season. Continue reading...

'ANTI-CHRISTIAN' – A New Jersey town has been served with a violation notice for its Sunday beach closures Continue reading...

Ocean Grove, New Jersey, images

Recent scenes from Ocean Grove, New Jersey, a town on the Jersey Shore that shows respect for religious observation on 15 seasonal Sundays every year. It's been facing pushback on this of late. (Joshua Comins/Fox News Digital)

BURNING QUESTIONS — In a fun Q&A with Dana Perino, Stuart Varney, the co-host of the next GOP debate, reveals how he's preparing for that "honor." Continue reading...

NEW TECH ALERT — Apple's iOS 17 offers many new features that make the device come alive. Here are the top things to know after you download this latest software. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

