McDonald's franchisees surprise 3-year-old cancer survivor with private party

Two McDonald’s franchisees in Maryland went the extra mile to put a smile on a 3-year-old’s face.

Jeff Taylor and Casey Linthicum, who are both owners and operators of a McDonald’s location in Columbia, learned of super fan Christopher Milecki after his mother, Mandi, wrote in to share her appreciation toward the brand for keeping her son happy.

FLORIDA MCDONALD’S SURPRISES TEEN, FAMILY WITH HOLIDAY GIFTS MONTHS AFTER ARCH GIVEAWAY

Christopher was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer two years ago, and life has been challenging for him and his family after many rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and other treatments. However, McDonald’s Golden Arches have reportedly helped Christopher get through tough days.

Branded toys and décor brought a smile to the young boy’s face while he received treatment at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, including a McDonald’s toy cash register and several drawings.

And while he received treatment, strawberry milkshakes brought Christopher comfort on days when he couldn’t eat solid food, his family said. As time went on and he got better, he eventually graduated to chicken nuggets, fries and hamburgers.

GIRLS SEEN USING TACO BELL WI-FI FOR SCHOOLWORK RECEIVE OVER $115K IN DONATIONS

Taylor and Linthicum were touched by Christopher’s story and were inspired to do something to show their support for the Milecki family around Random Acts of Kindness Week.

The two franchisees reached out to Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland and partnered with the philanthropic organization to host a private surprise party.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"As soon as Mandi emailed McDonald’s, we became aware of Christopher’s inspiring story and his genuine love for the brand. His family frequents our local Columbia, MD restaurant and we immediately knew we had to do something special for him," Linthicum told Fox News.

WENDY'S TO DONATE $500G IN SUPPORT OF BLACK COMMUNITIES AFTER BACKLASH OVER FRANCHISEE'S TRUMP DONATION

On Monday, Feb. 22, Christopher and his family were invited to the headquarters of RMHC Maryland, but little did they know they would be treated to a "Toy Story"-themed celebration.

Gifts and a special Happy Meal lunch were delivered to the family, including Christopher’s mother, father and 2-year-old brother Max.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"This celebration is just what Christopher and our entire family needed. It was a day that wasn’t about doctors’ visits or needle pokes but about fun, love and a community who really cares about our family," Christopher’s mother told Fox News. "We are so grateful for McDonald’s and RMHC, and I really hope that they feel the love we have for them as the brand helped to feed our child when nothing else would."

Moreover, the surprise party came one month after doctors informed the Milecki family that Christopher’s cancer is in remission.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We know that there’s a big difference between being in a community and being part of one," said Linthicum. "And we give back to the community wherever we can."