Maryland man wins $4.4M for reeling in 77.5-pound white marlin

Millions of dollars will be awarded to the winners of the 2022 White Marlin Open – the "World's Largest Billfish Tournament" – which is hosted in Ocean City, Maryland.

The five-day competition kicked off on Monday, Aug. 8, and concluded on Friday, Aug. 12.

A "world record award" of $4.4 million was snagged by Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, who caught the winning 77.5-pound white marlin on his registered boat, the Billfisher, which sailed through Ocean City, according to the White Marlin Open.

The Billfisher racked up a total of 708 points and took first place in the competition's "top boats" category, published results show.

Duffie’s catch was a family affair and three generations were onboard the Billfisher while he reeled in the multimillion-dollar marlin. He took a photo alongside his two children, grandparents, sisters, brothers, in-laws and nephews following the marlin's weighing on Friday, as seen in the image provided by the White Marlin Open.

"As a family, we are extremely proud to have won the white marlin open with our terrific crew and close friends," Duffie wrote to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

In a separate interview with FOX 5 DC on Monday, Duffie said, "[The White Marlin Open is] like the Super Bowl of fishing for people like us who do it. You try to win this tournament your whole life."

The White Marlin Open estimates that Duffie’s award could climb to $4.5 million as the organization tallies up money from the unwon swordfish category, which is new to the tournament.

Bill Britt of Sandy Spring, Maryland, has been awarded $1.2 million for the qualifying 511-pound blue marlin he caught from his boat, the Cabana, in Fenwick Island, Delaware, according to the Tournament Leaders section on the White Marlin Open's website.

In a press release, the White Marlin Open said "marlin were AWOL for most boats" this year.

Only 155 white marlins were caught with 151 released while only 59 blue marlins were caught with 58 released, according to the tournament.

Outside the marlin categories, there were winners in the tuna, wahoo and dolphin fish categories.

Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, has earned a little over $1.2 million for the 247.5-pound tuna he caught while onboard the Southern C’s in Ocean City, the White Marlin Open reported.

Meanwhile, Chris Thompson from Mount Airy, Maryland, won $24,566 for the 71-pound wahoo he caught onboard the Jenny Poo in Palm Beach, Florida, the tournament wrote.

Frank Sinito Jr of Cleveland, Ohio, earned $31,297 for catching a 59.5-pound dolphin fish from the Irene, a boat that had been sailing in Stuart, Florida, according to the tournament.

A total of 408 boats were registered for the 2022 White Marlin Open, which also happened to be the tournament’s 49th year.

The White Marlin Open estimates that $6 million "changed hands" on its final day.

This year’s white marlin "world record purse" reportedly beat out the 2022 Big Rock Tournament’s $3.4 million prize and the 2021 White Marlin Open’s $3.2 million prize.