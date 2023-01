MLK Day quiz: How well do you the legendary American minister? Test your knowledge of the activist and history of the federal holiday!

Martin Luther King Jr. was born Michael Luther King Jr. — true or false?

At what age did Martin Luther King Jr. enter college?

Which two grades did Martin Luther King Jr. skip in school?

Where did Martin Luther King Jr. attend graduate school for his PhD in systematic theology?

What occasion brought MLK Jr. to deliver his famous "I Have a Dream" speech?

Where did the "I Have a Dream" speech take place?

How many times did Martin Luther King Jr. go to jail?

In which U.S. city was Martin Luther King Jr. assassinated?

Which U.S. president signed a bill that created a federal holiday to honor Martin Luther King Jr.?

In which year was the first MLK Jr. Day officially celebrated?

MLK Jr. was born in which of these cities?

MLK Jr. was a firm believer in peaceful protest — true or false?

Approximately how many schools in America are named for MLK Jr. as of last year, according to the National Center for Research Statistics?

Which celebrity singer-songwriter wrote "Happy Birthday" to honor the late activist?

MLK Jr. Day is the celebration of his birthday — true or false?

