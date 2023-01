Bible quiz: How much do you know about the Bible? Test your knowledge See how well you know these facts about the Bible!

In which city was Jesus born?

How many books are in the Bible's Old Testament?

In which language was the Old Testament written?

What does the word "Israel" mean?

What is the eighth commandment?

What is the meaning of Easter Sunday?

In which river was Jesus baptized?

Which of these is the garden where Jesus went to pray after the Last Supper?

Which of these items made up Jesus’s crown?

Lent — when Christians recall the events leading up to and including the death of Jesus — lasts for how many days?

The longest book of the Bible is the Book of John — true or false?

In biblical terms, what are the three parts of the trinity?

The bestselling book of all time is the Bible, according to Guinness World Records — true or false?

The biggest Bible in the world — weighing over 1,000 lbs. — is housed at which Texas university?

Which key figure in the Old Testament's Book of Genesis was called by God to found a new nation in an undesignated land?

