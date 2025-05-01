Expand / Collapse search
Married women facing REAL ID hurdles, plus what is mushroom coffee?

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

'CAN'T ACCEPT THIS': Some married women are facing unexpected hurdles in obtaining their REAL ID due to marriage name changes. Here's why.

SWEET SHIFT: A southern ice cream shop makes the switch to natural colorants, while preserving signature treats.

'AMAZING COFFEE': Mushroom coffee is a popular alternative that provides health benefits, nutritionists say. Fox News' Dana Perino also backs the brew.

UNDER PRESSURE – Good pressure washers can erase months or even years of stains with a brief blast. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

