Married women facing REAL ID hurdles, plus what is mushroom coffee?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'CAN'T ACCEPT THIS': Some married women are facing unexpected hurdles in obtaining their REAL ID due to marriage name changes. Here's why.

SWEET SHIFT: A southern ice cream shop makes the switch to natural colorants, while preserving signature treats.

'AMAZING COFFEE': Mushroom coffee is a popular alternative that provides health benefits, nutritionists say. Fox News' Dana Perino also backs the brew.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

UNDER PRESSURE – Good pressure washers can erase months or even years of stains with a brief blast. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION