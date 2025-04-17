Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

5 pressure washers that will get the job done

Not all pressure washers are alike

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Tackle big cleaning jobs with the help of pressure washer.

Anyone who has dealt with siding or decking knows that these materials can lose their luster over time. Rain and seasonal climate can leave your home's exterior – including concrete, decking, walkways, patios, steps and more – dingy. A great way to boost its shine is by cleaning it. 

Good pressure washers can erase months or even years of stains with a brief blast. Plus, you end up extending the life of your material, saving you from having to replace expensive decking or update patios. 

But not all pressure washers are alike. Some are more efficient at removing grime – and safer to use – than others. Always consider both pounds per square inch (PSI) and gallons per minute (GPM) to ensure you choose a pressure washer that perfectly balances power and water flow for your cleaning projects. A pressure washer with a PSI of 1,300 to 2,400 for general home use should suffice. However, you might need a model with a higher PSI for more demanding tasks. 

If you want to start a side hustle with your new purchase, you should look for something with more power. Aim for a pressure washer with around 2,000 to 2,500 PSI for washing house siding and cleaning the decks without damaging them. 

Those who want to power wash the dirt from your car should choose a pressure washer with a lower PSI setting to avoid damaging the paint and body. 

Ryobi 2,000 PSI corded electric pressure washer: $199

This compact electric washer is powerful.

The Ryobi 2,000 PSI electric pressure washer is compact, lightweight and powerful enough to handle typical household cleaning tasks such as washing cars, patios and siding. This washer gets good marks for its ease of assembly and use. Customers also like that it has an onboard soap tank. It comes with three nozzles to take care of different jobs. The turbo nozzle helps get cleaning done 50% faster than a standard nozzle. You can store all accessories directly on the pressure washer with built-in onboard storage.  

Vevor surface cleaner 4,000 PSI: on sale for $234.59 (15% off)

Original price: $275.99 

Clean flat surfaces quickly with this powerful washer.

The Vevor pressure flat surface cleaner is a heavy-duty cleaner with 4,000 PSI and 10.5 GPM. It can clean any flat surface area with both cold and hot water. It features lightweight, corrosion-resistant and premium stainless steel material for long-lasting use. This gas pressure washer is perfect for cleaning horizontal surfaces, such as decks, patios, sidewalks, driveways, pool decks, etc. You can also buy this pressure washer on Amazon for $180.

DeWalt electric pressure washer 2,100 PSI: $299

This washer is easy to use and store.

This DeWalt electric pressure washer delivers power and is easy to store in a small garage. It has 2,100 PSI, 1.2 GPM and internal storage for the wand and all the nozzles. The DEWALT 2,100 PSI pressure washer is backed by a three-year limited warranty.

Simpson Cleaning 4,000 PSI Gas Pressure Washer: on sale for $930 (15% off)

Original price: $1,099

This is a great option if you are looking to start a side hustle.

If you're looking for power, the Simpson Cleaning 4,000 PSI Gas Pressure Washer is a great choice. With 4,000 PSI and 3.5 GPM, it's a good starting point if you want a washer to start a side business. This washer balances power and portability, making it suitable for various cleaning tasks and for house washing. It is equipped with a premium Honda engine built with high-quality components, ensuring reliable and consistent performance. It is easy to start and use, giving you the confidence to tackle any cleaning job. You can also buy this washer on sale for $799 at Lowe's.

Craftsman electric pressure washer 1,900 PSI: on sale for $149 (9% off)

Original price: $164

This washer is affordable and works well.

This light duty electric pressure washer delivers 1,900 PSI and 1.2 GPM to complete light tasks. The washer comes with three nozzles, including a turbo nozzle. This pressure washer is great for cleaning siding, wooden stairs and vehicles.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

