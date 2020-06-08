Newly married couple joins Philadelphia protests immediately after wedding

A bride in Pennsylvania said she feels “honored to be a positive representation of Black Love” after she and her new husband joined a Black Lives Matter protest immediately after their wedding.

PICS: NORTH CAROLINA COUPLE GETS ENGAGED AT BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST

Kerry-Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon got married in a small ceremony at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on Saturday, after having postponed their official wedding plans until 2021, People reported. But despite having only a few guests in attendance, Kerry-Anne and Michael were celebrated by large crowds of protestors after they walked out of the venue into the middle of a demonstration.

The newlyweds then embraced at the intersection of 18th St. and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, before striking a powerful pose amid the cheering onlookers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Never in our wildest dreams did we think our love story would capture the hearts of so many people,” Kerry-Anne, an OB-GYN, later wrote on Instagram. “We are grateful to share our special day with such a pivotal moment in history, and we are honored to be a positive representation of Black Love and why Black Lives Matter.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Kerry-Anne added to ABC News that she was proud to start her married life as part of an important movement.

"Not only are we feeling the movement of the people ... but I'm meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like,” Kerry-Anne, who was born in Jamaica, told the outlet. “It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time."

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The pair is now being celebrated across the Internet, with supporters praising their love and wishing them well.

“Congratulations to you both and truly a beautiful love that we are lucky to have seen a glimpse of,” wrote one commenter on Instagram.

“You looked so completely stunning and regal,” said another of Kerry-Anne’s fans. “Congratulations on your wedding, what an amazing memory to share with future generations.”