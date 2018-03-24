March for Our Lives protesters sport evil eye gloves

As Americans rally across the country on Saturday for increased gun control in the March for Our Lives movement, one unifying accessory is making headlines: evil eye gloves.

The sartorial protest was dreamt up by Kristina Suh, who spearheaded the distribution of the famed pink hats at the 2017 Women’s March. Suh worked to collect 438 pairs of evil eye gloves to distribute at the Washington, D.C. march to honor the 438 individuals killed or injured in school shootings since 2014, according to her website.

Images of the gloves are currently trending across Twitter and Instagram as protesters everywhere sport the powerful symbol.

Nearly every major ancient culture from Eastern Europe through the Middle East believed in the "gaze of malice" at one point or another in their history, respecting the “protective talismans” as a form of empowerment, Racked reports.

“At its heart, fear of the evil eye has a lot to do with consent, or the lack thereof. When you wear an evil eye charm, you lay down a boundary between you and those who would do you harm,” the outlet states. “It’s an appealing concept, especially when some in our society… still struggle to accept the seriousness of consent.”

For her part, Suh couldn’t agree more.

“The evil eye is the symbol of protection. These eyes are meant to show that people are watching — history is watching — what Congress will do next. I think it’s really powerful, Suh told USA Today in a March 23 interview.

“Clothing items are symbolic, but they’re also a gateway to larger action. It’s important to let people know they’re not alone — that they don’t have to work in a vacuum when other people are visible and brave enough to show themselves.”