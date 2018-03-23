Meghan Markle's latest hairstyle broke royal tradition, again

Meghan Markle has become all too familiar with breaking tradition when it comes to her look, and the bride-to-be’s latest hairstyle is no exception.

The 36-year-old made a surprise appearance in Belfast, Northern Ireland with Prince Harry Friday, sporting what’s quickly become her signature ‘do, only this time with a surprising twist.

While touring the Titanic Belfast, Markle wore her dark hair pulled back into a low messy bun, only this time it was swept off to one side. She paired the low-key look with a Mackage belted wool coat with a waterfall collar, cream Victoria Beckham cashmere sweater and teal Kace skirt from Greta Constantine. She accessorized the stylish outfit with a Charlotte Elizabeth Bloomsbury bag and copper velvet pumps from Prada.

Markle fans have taken note of the former actress’ go-to hair style in the past, applauding her for choosing a less-traditional look, which is a stark contrast to Kate Middleton’s polished blow-outs and structured chignons.

While Markle’s become known for her messy bun at royal appearances, the question remains how the beauty will wear her hair for the big day. The highly anticipated royal wedding will be held May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle.