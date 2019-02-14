Man's first day of work goes hilariously wrong

We’ve all had those new job jitters, but the silly story that emerged from one California man’s particularly hilarious first day of work has gone massively viral on social media.

Back in October, Jon Caña started a new job at digital marketing agency in San Francisco, and he took to Twitter to share a sweet surprise he found on his desk on his first day: a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

"I just assumed they were kind of part of this whole first day experience. I was like, 'Wow, this day just keeps getting better and better,'" he told BuzzFeed of his initial reaction to finding the flowers.

According to the outlet, Caña’s manager didn’t know where the flowers were from, as no card was attached, but the newest employee accepted the mystery gift without question.

"First day feels," a smiling Caña soon wrote on Twitter. He shared two photos of himself in the new office space, posing and beaming with the blooms in a post that has since been liked nearly 13,000 times.

Fast-forward to the present, and that man’s office manager made a shocking confession at a recent holiday party: the famous flowers had not actually been a gift for Caña.

"The flowers were actually misplaced on my desk and they were meant for someone else. But they had seen me go around the office having this mini photo shoot and they just felt too bad to say anything,” he told BuzzFeed.

Finding the turn of events to be hilarious, Caña came clean to his Twitter following.

“I FOUND OUT THESE FLOWERS WERE MISPLACED ON MY DESK AND SUPPOSED TO BE FOR SOMEONE GOING ON MATERNITY LEAVE BECAUSE THEY DONT GIVE FLOWERS TO NEW HIRES BUT THEY SAW ME TAKING PICS WITH THEM AND FELT TOO BAD TO TAKE THEM AWAY IM CAAAACKLING,” he tweeted on Feb. 8.

In the days since, his good-natured admission has since gone massively viral online, racking up over 263,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

“This will be your legacy in the company now... you will have to buy a bouquet for every new hire,” one commenter joked.

“Haha, awww no wonder they didn’t have the heart to tell you... you look so pleased with the flowers proudly posing with them,” another agreed.

“I started a new job years ago and when I walked in on the first day there was a big bowl of chocolate candy on my desk. I was really happy about it until I found out it was for the whole office and was only on my desk because they didn't know where else to put it,” one divulged of another first day fail.

Caña, meanwhile, has said he’s simply moving forward and taking the now-legendary tale in stride.

“One of the publishers we work with came in for a meeting with us this morning and brought me this ... and she was pregnant,” he quipped on Twitter on Feb. 13, sharing a photo of himself smiling with another bright bouquet.