Man wins 'world’s best mullet' in 'Mulletfest' competition

A British man has been hailed as having the world's best mullet haircut.

Rob Ayton, 31, a graphic designer, got his first mullet cut three years ago while on vacation in Australia, and at first he wasn't keen. He only had it cut for a joke, but over the years the style began to grown on him. so he kept it long at the back, going past his shoulders.

Now, on a return trip to Australia, Ayton, from Devon, has won the prize for best international mullet at the annual Mulletfest, held in Kurri Kurri, New South Wales.

"I was coming out here for a skateboarding competition and it just happened to time with me being out here for that so I could go out to Kurri Kurri and see the mullet fest itself,” Ayton said. "There was eight of us from all over the globe, it was good fun, a good laugh.”

"Three years ago I came over to Australia got a mullet haircut, chopped it up in irony really. I've never been a fan of the mullet or the rat’s tail, but I have to say I do like the mullet now so my point of view has changed dramatically,” he continued.

"It genuinely feels like it's been a religious ceremony for me, Australia — you've been amazing,” Ayton declared.

The man said that his hair is currently down to his shoulder blades, and growing a good mullet takes “time and patience, and being able to handle a [expletive]-ton of negative feedback."

Mulletfest is an annual event that honors the best mullet cuts in various styles and categories, including “every day,” “grubby,” “vintage” and “extreme,” among others.

"All competition entrants are judged on their haircut, overall presentation and stage presence,” the website states.

This story was originally published by SWNS.