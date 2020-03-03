Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty
Published

Kim Kardashian criticized for wearing braids, again

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Kim Kardashian: What to knowVideo

Kim Kardashian: What to know

Who is Kim Kardashian? Here are a few things you should know about the socialite.

Another day, another Kardashian kontroversy.

Kim Kardashian West faces another hairstyle headache after being called out on social media for wearing tight braids to husband Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show.

On Monday, the 39-year-old reality TV star attended the Yeezy Season 8 show in France and was almost immediately accused of appropriating black culture after debuting the ‘do.

Twitter fans, meanwhile, didn’t think the long braids were quite so offensive, arguing that it was just a hairstyle.

WHAT IS THE BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT? A BEVERLY HILLS PLASTIC SURGEON EXPLAINS

Kim Kardashian attends the "Yeezy Season 8" show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian attends the "Yeezy Season 8" show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Whether or not the media mogul intended to spark controversy with her latest look, Kardashian West definitely had braids on the brain. Earlier in the day, she posted a “flashback” photo of herself on Instagram with then-blonde hair, styled in Fulani braids.

“Take the braids out. You are white sweetie,” one critic charged.

“Give it a rest already,” another agreed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Monday moments hardly mark the first time the mom of four has been criticized by her followers for wearing long, tight braids, a style rooted in African culture. Kardashian West has previously been blasted for wearing Fulani braids to the MTV Movie & TV Awards and further referencing the cornrow-style braids as her “Bo Derek” look.

Nevertheless, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has maintained that she is "totally respectful" of the hairstyle's origins and in no way "tone deaf" to the history.

"I obviously know they're called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I'm totally respectful of that. I'm not tone deaf," Kardashian West once claimed. “I do get it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak