Kim Kardashian criticized for wearing braids, again

Another day, another Kardashian kontroversy.

Kim Kardashian West faces another hairstyle headache after being called out on social media for wearing tight braids to husband Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show.

On Monday, the 39-year-old reality TV star attended the Yeezy Season 8 show in France and was almost immediately accused of appropriating black culture after debuting the ‘do.

Twitter fans, meanwhile, didn’t think the long braids were quite so offensive, arguing that it was just a hairstyle.

Whether or not the media mogul intended to spark controversy with her latest look, Kardashian West definitely had braids on the brain. Earlier in the day, she posted a “flashback” photo of herself on Instagram with then-blonde hair, styled in Fulani braids.

“Take the braids out. You are white sweetie,” one critic charged.

“Give it a rest already,” another agreed.

The Monday moments hardly mark the first time the mom of four has been criticized by her followers for wearing long, tight braids, a style rooted in African culture. Kardashian West has previously been blasted for wearing Fulani braids to the MTV Movie & TV Awards and further referencing the cornrow-style braids as her “Bo Derek” look.

Nevertheless, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has maintained that she is "totally respectful" of the hairstyle's origins and in no way "tone deaf" to the history.

"I obviously know they're called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I'm totally respectful of that. I'm not tone deaf," Kardashian West once claimed. “I do get it.”

