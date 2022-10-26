After man's wife dies of 'massive heart attack,' Reddit community shares sorrow

Crime, our kids' education, high inflation, drug problems (including the presence of deadly fentanyl in this country) and an open southern border are just some of the issues that are of concern to millions of Americans right now.

Sudden occurrences in people's personal circles — whether they fall into those categories or not — can definitely change life forever for those people, their loved ones and all who know them, as social media postings make clear.

A Reddit user, for example, this week shared the tragic news of losing his wife suddenly — and how it changed his life forever.

He was responding to an open-ended question on "Ask Reddit" that someone posed: "What's a harsh reality that everybody needs to hear?"

Nearly 30,000 people, as of right now, have chimed in with their answers and responses to that query.

Here was a standout story and answer.

"Your life can be changed forever in the blink of an eye. You have to deal with it or die," one man wrote on the thread.

He went on from there.

"I'm 62, I went to run errands one day with my beautiful wife of 42 years — and I came home two hours later a widower," he shared on the thread.

"She died of a massive heart attack in the passenger seat. That was about 13 months ago."

The man also wrote, "It's been hard, but I'm still here thanks to some wonderful people in my life."

A number of Reddit users reacted to that comment — and chimed in with their expressions of sympathy for the individual.

"Holy s***," wrote one person.

"I’m so sorry," said another.

"This is my worst fear. I'm so sorry, man," wrote another individual.

"My mom fell two years ago. Consequently, she lost both legs and all but her right thumb as far as fingers go."

"Sending love and support your way. I am so sorry for your loss," commented still another person.

"May she rest in peace," said another writer.

Yet another person shared not just sympathy — but her own tale of woe. "That is SO true, and I'm so sorry for your loss," she wrote. "I'd be completely gutted."

This woman added, "My mom fell two years ago. Consequently, she lost both legs and all but her right thumb as far as fingers go. She's now bed-bound and incontinent."

Added this individual, "She'd been completely independent until then, but decided not to take antibiotics after a kidney stone surgery. Changed her life, my life, my husband's life, my son's life in profound ways."

This woman then added, "Now EVERYTHING revolves around her care. EVERYTHING."

"It's a feeling that we all experience differently. Sorry for your loss."

She also wrote, "One moment in time can change your life — and have a ripple effect you can't even begin to imagine."

Others chimed in on the general issue of "life changing in the blink of an eye" and the losses that these individuals suffered.

"It's a feeling that we all experience differently. Sorry for your loss," wrote someone else.

"Sending love and support your way. I am so sorry for your loss," said another person.

"I am deeply sorry, I wish you all the best and much strength in dealing with your loss," said yet another person.

Still another person shared this comment, "And with this: Life is too short. Take that whatever way you want!"

"The question is where are the people in these individuals' lives to acknowledge the substantial changes" they are facing.

Dr. Jayme Albin, Ph.D, a clinical psychologist in New York City and author of "Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: Recognize and Overcome Behaviors for a Healthier, Happier You," told Fox News Digital about these latest Reddit postings, "Life-changing experiences — for example, the loss of a spouse or friend — are not new to our society. But now more than ever, [an experience like this] begins a quest for a channel of social support."

She added, "The question is where are the people in these individuals' lives to acknowledge the substantial changes" they are facing, she said.

David Kessler, host of the "Healing with David Kessler" podcast, encouraged anyone experiencing grief to confide in another person who wants to talk about it in return, or at least is open to it — as opposed to someone who might not empathize at all.

"Talk to other people who are bothered," Kessler, who is based in Los Angeles, advised in comments shared with Fox News Digital recently.

He stressed it's critical to vocalize feelings of grief — as people have a natural need to express their emotions.

